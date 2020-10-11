Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 11/10/2020

Stevie Nicks Shares Two Versions Of New 'Show Them The Way' Song

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Stevie Nicks has released two different versions of "Show Them the Way," her first new song in six years.
You can hear the acoustic piano and full-band versions of the track below. The latter features drums by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and guitar by Eurythmics' Dave Stewart.

A Cameron Crowe-directed video is expected to be released soon for "Show Them the Way," whose lyrics began as a poem inspired by a dream.

As the Fleetwood Mac singer told the Los Angeles Times, before the 2008 presidential election, she dreamed she was singing at a political benefit that included Martin Luther King Jr., John and Bobby Kennedy and John Lewis. A few days later, Nicks wrote some music for it, but kept it unrecorded until now in hope it would help soothe what she called this "very strange and dangerous time."

Nicks posted the poem, called "The Kennedys," online on Jan. 20, 2009, the day Barack Obama was inaugurated as president. "I sent this poem off to Senator [Ted] Kennedy when I heard he was ill," she wrote. "I wanted him to have it. People have asked me, 'What is this dream about?' My answer has always been, 'Something about Barack Obama made me feel the hope and love I felt from the Kennedys and from Dr. King.' My subconscious mind created this amazing dream. The dream hands the torch to Mr. Obama. 'Do not forget what we were fighting for!' I believe he will not forget."

Nicks added: "As a poet and a writer of songs, I dedicate this poem that was inspired by him - to him - our brave new president. John and Bobby and Martin would be so proud."

"Show Them the Way" is not slated for inclusion in Nicks' other upcoming project, a concert film from her 2017 24 Karat Gold tour that's being screened on Oct. 21 and 25. The soundtrack for the movie arrives on Oct. 30. Nicks recently released a live version of "Rhiannon" from the film.

Hear the Piano Version of Stevie Nicks' 'Show Them the Way'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iREcpbvUEpY&feature=emb_title






Most read news of the week
Music Icon And Business Mogul Master P Named The "I Am Hip Hop" Award Recipient At The 2020 BET "Hip Hop Awards"
BBC Music Introducing Live 2020 Launches With HAIM, Ray BLK, Tom Misch, Jack Garratt, Arlo Parks And Moses Boyd Among Those Set To Take Part
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson And More Will Appear On 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions
New John Lennon Collection Featuring 36 Of His Most Vital And Best Loved Solo Works, Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes., Out Today
R&B Duo Calloway Releases New Single "Politics"
Greta Van Fleet Returns With A Joyous New Single And Music Video "My Way, Soon" Out Today
Expanded Edition Of George Thorogood & The Destroyers' Blistering Concert Album, Live In Boston, 1982, Set For Reissue December 4
Josh Turner Releases New Music Video 'I Can Tell By The Way You Dance'
Symba Releases 'I'm 4Real' Music Video




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0211990 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022470951080322 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how