Stevie Nicks Shares Two Versions Of New 'Show Them The Way' Song

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iREcpbvUEpY&feature=emb_title New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Stevie Nicks has released two different versions of "Show Them the Way," her first new song in six years.You can hear the acoustic piano and full-band versions of the track below. The latter features drums by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and guitar by Eurythmics' Dave Stewart.A Cameron Crowe-directed video is expected to be released soon for "Show Them the Way," whose lyrics began as a poem inspired by a dream.As the Fleetwood Mac singer told the Los Angeles Times, before the 2008 presidential election, she dreamed she was singing at a political benefit that included Martin Luther King Jr., John and Bobby Kennedy and John Lewis. A few days later, Nicks wrote some music for it, but kept it unrecorded until now in hope it would help soothe what she called this "very strange and dangerous time."Nicks posted the poem, called "The Kennedys," online on Jan. 20, 2009, the day Barack Obama was inaugurated as president. "I sent this poem off to Senator [Ted] Kennedy when I heard he was ill," she wrote. "I wanted him to have it. People have asked me, 'What is this dream about?' My answer has always been, 'Something about Barack Obama made me feel the hope and love I felt from the Kennedys and from Dr. King.' My subconscious mind created this amazing dream. The dream hands the torch to Mr. Obama. 'Do not forget what we were fighting for!' I believe he will not forget."Nicks added: "As a poet and a writer of songs, I dedicate this poem that was inspired by him - to him - our brave new president. John and Bobby and Martin would be so proud.""Show Them the Way" is not slated for inclusion in Nicks' other upcoming project, a concert film from her 2017 24 Karat Gold tour that's being screened on Oct. 21 and 25. The soundtrack for the movie arrives on Oct. 30. Nicks recently released a live version of "Rhiannon" from the film.Hear the Piano Version of Stevie Nicks' 'Show Them the Way'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iREcpbvUEpY&feature=emb_title



