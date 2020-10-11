Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 11/10/2020

UK's Own, Natural Mystery Museum Release Alt Rock Single, Sixes And Sevens, American Songwriter Premieres

UK's Own, Natural Mystery Museum Release Alt Rock Single, Sixes And Sevens, American Songwriter Premieres
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London based Alt-Rock trio Natural Mystery Museum today released their first single, "Sixes & Sevens" from their forthcoming EP Illusionary Tales due for release at the end of November, 2020.

"Sixes and Sevens" premiering on American Songwriter said, "[We] are happy to premiere this exciting first single from Natural Mystery Museum's forthcoming EP...which hits platforms in November and serves as an evolutionary follow-up to their 2019 debut Volume 0." American Songwriter continued, "For a band who has only been around since late 2018, the rapid growth these guys have exhibited in two short years offers nothing but promise in the coming years as they continue to grow."

The song boasts huge distorted guitars and driving drums and expands from there. Lead singer/bassist Perry Read's powerful and raspy vocals cut through the instruments and are front and center throughout the song.

In his chat with American Songwriter, Perry said, "This song came about from feeling confusion towards what I'm doing in life and being stuck in a rut. The phrase 'At Sixes and Sevens' means to be in a state of disarray which I read somewhere and thought that fits pretty well. When I put pen to paper and got down the bones it was like; okay, you've written what you're currently experiencing, feel any better now you've got that out in front of you? Guess that's cheaper than therapy."

"Sixes & Sevens", along with the rest of Natural Mystery Museum's forthcoming EP Illusionary Tales was recorded at the famous Premises Studios in London with producer Caesar Edmunds (Queens of The Stone Age, Foals).

Natural Mystery Museum formed in late 2018 amid the resurging UK Alt-Rock scene. The band includes Perry Read (Lead Vocals, Bass), Tikz Whitaker (Guitar), and Tom Triggs (Drums). They draw inspiration from artists such as Queens of The Stone Age, the legendary Black Sabbath, and Jack White, as well as contemporary artists like Royal Blood and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets.






