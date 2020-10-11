Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
11/10/2020

Grado Introduces The GT220 True Wireless Earbuds

Grado Introduces The GT220 True Wireless Earbuds
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 4OurEars.net is proud to announce the release of Grado Labs' all new GT220 True Wireless Stereo earbuds. The unconventional Brooklyn based audio manufacturer has wielded its more than 65 years of know-how to deliver a perfectly tuned offering to the worldwide market.

The audio quality sets the GT220 apart from other products in this category. It uses an 8mm Dynamic Driver to deliver rich accurate bass, detailed midrange and clear precise treble, resulting in a user experience second to none. Grado wants you to hear the music as the recording engineer intended it, true and natural, nothing artificial.

True Wireless Stereo (TWS) means the two earbuds communicate with the audio source, and with each other, through a Bluetooth connection. The GT220 incorporates Bluetooth 5.0 as well as aptX, AAC and SBC codecs, making it possible to connect with a wide range of devices. When paired with your smart phone the GT220 makes it easy to make and control phone calls via the touch control system on the earbud. The left bud gives you touch control of phone and voice functions, and all music playback is controlled by the right.

The GT220 has a twist to lock form to ensure a secure fit and quality sound every time. The earbuds weigh only 5 grams each making them comfortable for long listening sessions. The product ships with three different silicon ear-tips for guaranteed comfort in different ear sizes and shapes. With an impressive 6 hour battery life, and an additional 30 hours of charge stored in the case, the GT220 is ready for the long haul. The storage/charging case offers industry standard Qi wireless charging along with USB-C connectivity.

A favorite of audiophiles, Grado Labs has held a special place in the music technology industry by holding true to their 'boutique' hand-assembled design philosophy. The new GT220 True Wireless earbuds make Grado accessible to a broader audience.
The GT220 may be pre-ordered now for $259 with shipping expected to begin October 15, at 4OurEars.net.

4OurEars.net is the official home of Grado products. Through 4OurEars, music lovers can purchase authorized, warrantied Grado headphones and phono cartridges as well as kindred products from Schiit Audio, Astell&Kern and soon Technics turntables. 4OurEars is the only authorized Amazon reseller of Grado products in the United States.






