Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Music Industry 11/10/2020

Power Couple And Co-owners Of KB Recording Group Close Distribution Deal With Sony Music Entertainment And Launch Joint Venture With Multi-Platinum Record Producer Andrew Lane And Drew Right Music

Power Couple And Co-owners Of KB Recording Group Close Distribution Deal With Sony Music Entertainment And Launch Joint Venture With Multi-Platinum Record Producer Andrew Lane And Drew Right Music
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts / KB Recording Group) Power couple and Co-Owners of KB Recording Group, Kyle Burkett and Tana Rose officially announce a Joint Venture with Multi-Platinum Record Producer Andrew Lane and Drew Right Music. Andrew has sold over 50 million records worldwide and is a Grammy voter and Emmy judge. He's written and produced music for a variety of major label artists, feature films and TV shows including The Backstreet Boys, Keith Sweat, Kelly Rowland, Becky G, Julia Michaels, Hannah Montana, High School Musical, Princess Diaries, Bring It On and more! His company Drew Right Music has a distribution deal with Sony Music China and holds key relationships with household names such as Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Records and Def Jam.

KB Recording Group and Drew Right Music's relationship blossomed after Kyle Burkett, the CEO of KB Recording Group, wrote and performed lyrics for the song 'Ain't Hollywood' that was produced by Andrew exclusively for a Feature Film. Kyle played the role of KB (himself) and Andrew also happened to be the music supervisor of that same film.

Kyle is a Juris Doctorate Candidate with a Concentration in Entertainment Law, holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Management with a concentration in Entertainment Business, and an Associate degree in Recording Arts from LA Film School in Hollywood; where he also met Tana Rose.

Chief Operating Officer of KB Recording Group Tana Rose, graduated with her Bachelor's degree in Business Management with a Concentration in Entertainment Business, as well as two other Associate degrees, one being in Music Production and the other being in Recording Arts. She's also a classically trained pianist and vocalist who recently signed a sync licensing deal with SoStereo Music to pitch her music for TV and film.

Together Kyle and Tana secured a distribution deal with The Orchard, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment for KB Recording Group and are excited to use their new recourses in conjunction with Drew Right Music's distribution deal with Sony Music China to help build and grow their artist's career's exponentially.

The Joint Venture's facility consists of an A and B room recording studio with private recording booths, a writer's room and a private conference space. The Joint Venture is looking to add new artists to their repertoire with the aim of eventually facilitating a major record label deal for the artists.






Most read news of the week
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson And More Will Appear On 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions
New John Lennon Collection Featuring 36 Of His Most Vital And Best Loved Solo Works, Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes., Out Today
R&B Duo Calloway Releases New Single "Politics"
Greta Van Fleet Returns With A Joyous New Single And Music Video "My Way, Soon" Out Today
Expanded Edition Of George Thorogood & The Destroyers' Blistering Concert Album, Live In Boston, 1982, Set For Reissue December 4
Symba Releases 'I'm 4Real' Music Video
Yungblud Releases New Single "Cotton Candy" Today
Brothers Osborne's Highly Anticipated New Album 'Skeletons,' Available Today
Loudon Wainwright III's I'd Rather Lead A Band Out Today, A Journey Through The Great American Songbook




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0203900 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023813247680664 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how