News
Soundtracks 12/10/2020

Strictly Elizabeth Set To Release Soundtrack EP For Short Film What Happened To Stephanie? On October 16

Strictly Elizabeth Set To Release Soundtrack EP For Short Film What Happened To Stephanie? On October 16
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Strictly Elizabeth announced today that she is set to release the soundtrack EP for the short film What Happened To Stephanie? on October 16.
The new three-song EP features a new version of "Oscillation Friday" featuring noted producer and musician Ira Ingber (Bob Dylan, Van Dyke Parks, Danny Elfman among others) as well as previously released tracks "Baby, C'Mon" and "Seduction Trash" from their May debut Shelter in Place. Ingber and Strictly Elizabeth are currently in the studio working remotely on new material.

"When I first heard "Oscillation Friday" I was introduced to a facet of Strictly Elizabeth's artistry that, up to that point, was unknown to me," said Ira Ingber. "The sensitive singer-songwriter I had come to know is, in fact a complex composite. The brash, ironic, and slightly punkish persona of "Oscillation Friday" co-exists perfectly with the confessional composer I knew and respected."

The soundtrack EP connects Strictly Elizabeth's new musical works with previously released material that form the basis for the short film What Happened to Stephanie? The narrative of the film tells the story of two women, Liz and Stephanie along with their male companions Zee and Hayden. The story takes place in lower Manhattan in the summer of the Occupy Wall Street movement, after 9/11 and before COVID 19.
Starting with an introduction to all four characters at Happy Hour in "Oscillation Friday," it then follows Stephanie and Hayden in "Baby C'Mon" which brings up questions about the joys and dangers of connecting with someone at a new club. It's a juxtaposition of elation from love on the dance floor and violence in the face of rejection. In the final scene of "Seduction Trash," the film explores the aftermath of sudden love, and the human tendency to reenact unresolved traumas.






