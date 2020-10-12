Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 12/10/2020

Blutlaich - Durch Den Spiegel Gehen

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BLUTLAICH is the musical project from Ken and Ryo Pike. You might know Ken and Ryo from their successful band Firesphere where they are known as Priest and Rosemary Butterfly. Ryo is Japanese and composes music for TV and films when she's not writing music for BLUTLAICH. Ken has performed in several popular bands through the years, such as, Turnpike, Absolon and Firesphere. He also provides vocals for two German based projects, Eli Van Pike and Inception of Eternity. Blutlaich is based on the German model, combining EDM with industrial metal, electronica and techno for a very European vibe.
The vocals tend to be sung in the low to medium range and a bit more gutteral, rather than, in the typical traditional heavy metal operatic style with a lot of high notes. This is quite a change for Ken who is better known as a traditional metal singer. Ken mixes German words into otherwise English lyrics to make it interesting and fun. Since this style has a European club sound as well, you can even dance to it. Overall, it is a big departure from the orchestral metal they've been associated with. If you like bands like Rammstein, Lord of the Lost, Unheilig or Blutengel, you'll like this new direction Ken and Ryo are taking with BLUTLAICH.
The album will be available from October 31, 2020 on all platforms corresponding to the genre.

LINKS:
Release Information Band / Artist: Blutlaich
Title: Durch Den Spiegel Gehen
Type EP Release 31.10.2020 / October 31, 2020
Available as Download, Streaming
Genre Dark EDM / Gothic /Darkwave
Website www.blutlaish.com
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/darkedm
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXgP68CdMOYeGhnRolLPAVA
Label darkSIGN-Records
Label-Code LC 83765

Line up:
Ken & Ryo Pike Music, Lyrics, All Instruments, Vocals, Arrangement, Vocals
Thorsten Eligehausen Additional vocals and instrumentation

Produced by Thorsten Eligehausen Mixed and mastered by Thorsten Eligehausen | DSM Sound-Lab






Most read news of the week
Power Couple And Co-owners Of KB Recording Group Close Distribution Deal With Sony Music Entertainment And Launch Joint Venture With Multi-Platinum Record Producer Andrew Lane And Drew Right Music
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson And More Will Appear On 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions
New John Lennon Collection Featuring 36 Of His Most Vital And Best Loved Solo Works, Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes., Out Today
Loudon Wainwright III's I'd Rather Lead A Band Out Today, A Journey Through The Great American Songbook
R&B Duo Calloway Releases New Single "Politics"
Greta Van Fleet Returns With A Joyous New Single And Music Video "My Way, Soon" Out Today
Yungblud Releases New Single "Cotton Candy" Today
Biden For President Announces New Participants In Weekly Concert Series
Bonafide Band & Damian 'Jr. Gong' Marley Release 'Start And Stop' Single




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0205221 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0024919509887695 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how