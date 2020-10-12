Clouzine's Fourth Anniversary Issue #24 Will Be Published This Week



https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clouzine's anniversary issue coming soon (this week) SES TEAM announced today.The issue with an ample content has Diamond J, an Australian artist on the front page.Winners of the 7th CLOUZINE INTERNATIONAL MUSIC AWARDS Fall 2020 will be listed in the coming issue.Clouzine International Music Awards and Clouzine IEMA (International Electronic Music Awards) Winner Anaya Music (Brazil) will be featured in NEWS sections.In the 4th anniversary issue six high caliber independent artists are on Clouzine's radar and were interviewed:Joel Jerome (USA) Winner of Clouzine International Music Awards, Tanya Tyler (USA), 3Mind Blith (USA), Melissa Francis aka Sleuth (Australia), Amy Barbera (USA), and Manomachine (New Zealand) .Works of Arky Starch (Belgium), Mars Rodrigu3z (Nicaragua/USA), ChuckT, Ruthless Cosmopolitans, 3Mind Blight, and Los Mucosos (all from USA) were reviewed by competent reviewers: Tan Ses, Joe Kidd, Fonz Tramontano. New releases sections cover 49 international independent artists from all over the world.Discoveries pages feature fifteen talents from all over the world: Arky Starch, Tanya Tyler, Bruno Skibbild (Danmark), Midlife Mix (UK) , Amy Barbera (USA), BaYaT (Serbia), Daniel Cook (UK), Adiv Williams (Mexico), ChuckT, Melissa Francis aka Sleuth, Terry Blade (USA), Ruthless Cosmopolitans, Los Mocosos, Madeline Louie, and Mars Rodrigu3z.CLOUZINE is an online music magazine covering independent artists worldwide in numerous genres such as Electronic, World, Experimental and Independent. Run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop), a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazin is published by a Billboard charting team. Anything unique is always welcome; whatever the genre.Clouzine also gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, makes interviews, reviews, reports new releases, supports in the social media, in its newsletters and publishings.Interested artists can browse all issues online https://clouzinemagazine.com/backissues.htmlEmail them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/



