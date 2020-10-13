Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 13/10/2020

Wail (Norway) - "Civilization Maximus"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Satire. A word that lost it's weight the day the world became so obscure that yesterday's satirical content became the news of the day. It's time to step up the game.

The cultist of cultist cult bands, a Norwegian heavy metal quintet best known as preachers of the 'apocalypse of the civilized world' as well as being observed claiming responsibility for catastrophes such as global warming, epidemics and commercial radio. They seem to be using their mesmerizing heavy metal music to lure young and old into their cultist organization.

A spokesman of the group has been quoted with the following comment regarding the choice of musical direction: "I'm intelligent. Some people would say I'm very, very, very intelligent. According to my research, heavy metal is the most commercially available, sexy and dance-able genre out there. It was quite obvious really".

The band has been nurtured, cultivated and refined to be able to write, perform and seduce on a level that few can assert to. This under close observation of the terrifying and quite flamboyant front man that goes under the name «The Singer».

Wail has been getting recognition as a hard working live band on both festival and club scenes, and the response is usually in the vein of 'International standard' and 'who or what the hell are these people?'. The group prefer not to discuss the latter.

The dust has just settled after their debut album «Resilient» 2018. Produced by Kjartan Hestehaugen and Ronni Le Tekrø (TNT).

The follow up album, produced by Titan Labs studio/Riccardo Daga «Civilization Maximus» features 9 tracks circulating a theme of manipulation/indoctrination as the band ventures deeper into the antagonistic rabbit hole.

Wail has been getting recognition as a hard working live band on both festival and club scenes, and the response is usually in the vein of 'International standard' and 'who or what the hell are these people?'. The group prefer not to discuss the latter. Get ready to rejoice in salvation, tribalism and an oblique glance at extremism.

You are hereby invited to partake in song, a secret, a promises of eternal life, presented by the masterful crossroad salesmen of Wail whom might not be as glamorous as they make themselves out to be.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0pmwXDz7lf1P744YmhBfOX?si=2Wr0700_R2OhDUyCHbv9_w
wail.no https://wail.no/
https://www.facebook.com/WAIL.official.NO
https://wailofficial.bandcamp.com/






Most read news of the week
Power Couple And Co-owners Of KB Recording Group Close Distribution Deal With Sony Music Entertainment And Launch Joint Venture With Multi-Platinum Record Producer Andrew Lane And Drew Right Music
New John Lennon Collection Featuring 36 Of His Most Vital And Best Loved Solo Works, Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes., Out Today
Loudon Wainwright III's I'd Rather Lead A Band Out Today, A Journey Through The Great American Songbook
R&B Duo Calloway Releases New Single "Politics"
Greta Van Fleet Returns With A Joyous New Single And Music Video "My Way, Soon" Out Today
Yungblud Releases New Single "Cotton Candy" Today
Bonafide Band & Damian 'Jr. Gong' Marley Release 'Start And Stop' Single
Powfu Offers Hope And Inspiration In New Track 'Stay4Ever'
Brothers Osborne's Highly Anticipated New Album 'Skeletons,' Available Today




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0221739 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021491050720215 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how