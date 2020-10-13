Wail (Norway) - "Civilization Maximus"





Satire. A word that lost it's weight the day the world became so obscure that yesterday's satirical content became the news of the day. It's time to step up the game.The cultist of cultist cult bands, a Norwegian heavy metal quintet best known as preachers of the 'apocalypse of the civilized world' as well as being observed claiming responsibility for catastrophes such as global warming, epidemics and commercial radio. They seem to be using their mesmerizing heavy metal music to lure young and old into their cultist organization.A spokesman of the group has been quoted with the following comment regarding the choice of musical direction: "I'm intelligent. Some people would say I'm very, very, very intelligent. According to my research, heavy metal is the most commercially available, sexy and dance-able genre out there. It was quite obvious really".The band has been nurtured, cultivated and refined to be able to write, perform and seduce on a level that few can assert to. This under close observation of the terrifying and quite flamboyant front man that goes under the name «The Singer».Wail has been getting recognition as a hard working live band on both festival and club scenes, and the response is usually in the vein of 'International standard' and 'who or what the hell are these people?'. The group prefer not to discuss the latter.The dust has just settled after their debut album «Resilient» 2018. Produced by Kjartan Hestehaugen and Ronni Le Tekrø (TNT).The follow up album, produced by Titan Labs studio/Riccardo Daga «Civilization Maximus» features 9 tracks circulating a theme of manipulation/indoctrination as the band ventures deeper into the antagonistic rabbit hole.Wail has been getting recognition as a hard working live band on both festival and club scenes, and the response is usually in the vein of 'International standard' and 'who or what the hell are these people?'. The group prefer not to discuss the latter. Get ready to rejoice in salvation, tribalism and an oblique glance at extremism.You are hereby invited to partake in song, a secret, a promises of eternal life, presented by the masterful crossroad salesmen of Wail whom might not be as glamorous as they make themselves out to be.https://open.spotify.com/artist/0pmwXDz7lf1P744YmhBfOX?si=2Wr0700_R2OhDUyCHbv9_wwail.no https://wail.no/https://www.facebook.com/WAIL.official.NOhttps://wailofficial.bandcamp.com/




