Ashley Worhol - New Song "Listen To The Wind" Out Now





Not only did I want to compose a song but I also wanted to show in art form what my anxiety feels like visually. This is what led to the filming of the music video for this emotional track. I took this time to be vulnerable and truly showed what heals me, which is nature, and what I feel physically when these attacks occur. There's an overwhelming feeling of darkness, suffocation, a sense of drowning and emotional draining that I incorporated into this music video while also showcasing the beauty of nature which is the source of my healing.



On set while filming, I allowed myself to have an attack. There was a take we were shooting where I was supposed to sing along with the track and the moment the song turned on, I couldn't sing. At that moment I knew this was the time to truly capture in the raw what happens to me during an attack and I let the camera capture every second.



'Listen to the Wind' is my escape. Nature is my escape and it is a constant reminder to cherish the small details, watch animals and bugs roam freely, smell the flowers as they move in the breeze and most importantly, listen to the wind and feel the warmth of the sun beaming down on your face...

For anyone out there who struggles with anxiety, you are not alone. You will never be alone. You are in my thoughts and prayers and I am right there with you."

The Official





Written and Performed By: Ashley Worhol

Directed By:

Musical Track Mix/Master:

Produced By: Creepy

CO Producer: Elena Maggard

HMA: Jennifer 'Fraggle' Dee | Ashton Masterson

Photographer: Reed Masterson

Demon Arms:



Ashley Worhol was born in Houston, Texas, on January 4th, 1991, and began developing her musical abilities in the early stages of her childhood. Being the daughter of a musician, she was exposed to the constant sounds of her father, Larry Worhol, practicing and playing the piano. She would crawl onto her dad's lap at the piano and would then begin playing her expressive little melodies as she played by ear.



Over the years she participated in choirs and performed for large audiences which ultimately ended up with her getting her college degree in



They have toured both their home country of the United States and overseas in the United Kingdom and Wales. Because of Worhol's sound, their hit track, "The Darkness," has opened doors for film placement and was licensed in the award winning horror film, "Rosa Leigh," in 2019. Ashley over the years has composed for films while also building her acting career. This year, 2020, Ashley and her Father released a short film, which they both acted in, with their arrangement of "Amazing Grace". This short film has won over 11 awards both nationally and internationally. Two major awards including, "Best Acting Duo" and "Best Original Score".



Currently, Ashley is scoring the feature film, "On Location," and has a lead role in an upcoming film that plans to start shooting New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "As an artist, we have the privilege to use ourselves in a vulnerable way in order to speak on important topics that surround us daily. 'Listen to the Wind' is extremely personal to me because I wrote this song using myself as an experiment. I struggle with anxiety almost on a daily basis and wanted to compose something that would physically make me feel relief. Anytime I would start to have an attack, I would go to the piano and play different chords and melodies to see if any of them physically made me feel better. Which, I found some that did. Once I realized what helped calm my emotions, I knew I wanted to write this song in hopes it might also help heal others who struggle with anxiety as well.Not only did I want to compose a song but I also wanted to show in art form what my anxiety feels like visually. This is what led to the filming of the music video for this emotional track. I took this time to be vulnerable and truly showed what heals me, which is nature, and what I feel physically when these attacks occur. There's an overwhelming feeling of darkness, suffocation, a sense of drowning and emotional draining that I incorporated into this music video while also showcasing the beauty of nature which is the source of my healing.On set while filming, I allowed myself to have an attack. There was a take we were shooting where I was supposed to sing along with the track and the moment the song turned on, I couldn't sing. At that moment I knew this was the time to truly capture in the raw what happens to me during an attack and I let the camera capture every second.'Listen to the Wind' is my escape. Nature is my escape and it is a constant reminder to cherish the small details, watch animals and bugs roam freely, smell the flowers as they move in the breeze and most importantly, listen to the wind and feel the warmth of the sun beaming down on your face...For anyone out there who struggles with anxiety, you are not alone. You will never be alone. You are in my thoughts and prayers and I am right there with you."The Official Music Video for "Listen to the Wind" can be seen by clicking on the image below: Music Video CreditsWritten and Performed By: Ashley WorholDirected By: Christopher MaggardMusical Track Mix/Master: Craig Douglas with Southwing AudioProduced By: Creepy Attic ProductionsCO Producer: Elena MaggardHMA: Jennifer 'Fraggle' Dee | Ashton MastersonPhotographer: Reed MastersonDemon Arms: Craig Malinowski |Danielle Radigan | Hailey BanksAshley Worhol was born in Houston, Texas, on January 4th, 1991, and began developing her musical abilities in the early stages of her childhood. Being the daughter of a musician, she was exposed to the constant sounds of her father, Larry Worhol, practicing and playing the piano. She would crawl onto her dad's lap at the piano and would then begin playing her expressive little melodies as she played by ear.Over the years she participated in choirs and performed for large audiences which ultimately ended up with her getting her college degree in Music Composition. While in college, Ashley and her father, Larry, decided to form the symphonic rock group, Worhol. Worhol is best known for their theatrical stage performance and their musical style which is a blend of melodic melodies and heavy orchestration. The group, once all members were set, has hit the ground running ever since their first album, The Awakening (recorded by John LeCompt, former guitarist of Evanescence) was released back in 2017. Worhol has been seen in major magazines such as Billboard, Revolver, Fireworks and more.They have toured both their home country of the United States and overseas in the United Kingdom and Wales. Because of Worhol's sound, their hit track, "The Darkness," has opened doors for film placement and was licensed in the award winning horror film, "Rosa Leigh," in 2019. Ashley over the years has composed for films while also building her acting career. This year, 2020, Ashley and her Father released a short film, which they both acted in, with their arrangement of "Amazing Grace". This short film has won over 11 awards both nationally and internationally. Two major awards including, "Best Acting Duo" and "Best Original Score".Currently, Ashley is scoring the feature film, "On Location," and has a lead role in an upcoming film that plans to start shooting September 2021. Presently, Ashley is writing, arranging and performing professionally. She is working together with her father while getting last minute touches finished for Worhol's newest EP that will be released within the year. Ashley not only writes the music alongside her father, but also the lyrics to each and every song. All of the songs have a hint of previous experiences she has had in her life as well as hidden messages. She portrays passion and emotion into her music and has the end goal of sharing her voice with the world.



