News
Country 13/10/2020

Lee Brice Stays At No 1 On The Billboard Chart For 3rd Consecutive Week

Lee Brice Stays At No 1 On The Billboard Chart For 3rd Consecutive Week
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music artist Lee Brice keeps his current radio single, "One Of Them Girls," at the #1 spot on the Billboard chart for the third consecutive week. The single's hold at the top of the charts makes this Brice's first 3-week #1, 8th #1 hit, third #1 in a row, and the format's second radio single to stay at #1 for more than 2 weeks this year, following just behind Luke Combs' "Lovin' On You." "One Of Them Girls" also spends its 3rd week at #1 on the Canadian Country Airplay Chart this week.

The single's chart-topping success comes fresh off the announcement of his latest album, Hey World, which will be available everywhere on November 20th, and follows his #1 hit with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now."

"Truth is, I really have no words," shares Brice. "It's just been such a long road with so many great teammates working so hard to make and keep things going...from the creation of the song to radio jumping in so quickly, the fans listening like crazy, to the last drop of blood, sweat, and tears from my label working their butts off. I'm just so thankful!"

Brice has 11 consecutive RIAA single certifications along with multiple gold and platinum albums, has taken 8 radio singles to number one, performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks in 2020, and is just getting started. His upcoming album, Hey World, is set to release November 20, 2020, with the title track, "I Hope You're Happy Now," and "One Of Them Girls" already available. For more information, please visit www.leebrice.com.






