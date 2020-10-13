Brandy Will Perform On The 2020 Billboard Music Awards





For the latest news on the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (BBMAs), visit billboardmusicawards.com and www.billboard.com/bbma. For exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the BBMAs on social media and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #BBMAs. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dick Clark productions and NBC today announced that superstar Brandy has been added to the star-studded lineup of performers for the "2020 Billboard Music Awards," and will perform from the Xfinity Stage. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the "2020 Billboard Music Awards" (BBMAs) will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.Singer, songwriter, producer, and actress Brandy will mark her BBMA performance debut and delight fans with a rendition of her hit " Borderline " as well as " Almost Doesn't Count " and " No Tomorrow " featuring Ty Dolla $ign.Xfinity also presents a special bonus performance by SAINt JHN - the debut of a new track "Sucks to Be You" off of his upcoming album - available on Xfinity's Youtube channel now. Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers can say "Billboard Music Awards" into THE VOICE Remote to enjoy SAINt JHN's bonus performance on the TV, along with a new and never before seen interview with the artist, and also take a look back at the best moments from past BBMAs, listen to music from nominated artists and more.Previously announced "2020 Billboard Music Awards" performers include Alicia Keys, Kane Brown, Bad Bunny, BTS, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Khalid, Demi Lovato, Sia, Post Malone, SAINt JHN and Swae Lee. Garth Brooks will receive the elite ICON Award, joining only eight other artists who have received the honor, and take the stage for a highly anticipated performance.Fan-voted awards this year include Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Social Artist Award and Top Collaboration Award. Voting is now open and available on TikTok, this year's primary voting platform, reflecting its increasing impact on music and role as a staging ground for chart-topping hits."Billboard Music Awards" nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data/Nielsen Music. The awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019, through March 14, 2020. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.The "2020 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by Dick Clark productions. Amy Thurlow, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman, Linda Gierahn, Kelly Clarkson and Robert Deaton are executive producers.For the latest news on the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (BBMAs), visit billboardmusicawards.com and www.billboard.com/bbma. For exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the BBMAs on social media and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #BBMAs.



