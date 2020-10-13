Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 13/10/2020

Julia Holter Releases 'So Humble The Afternoon' Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following her recent cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Gold Dust Woman," Julia Holter today gives her song "So Humble the Afternoon" a full digital release.
Originally unveiled in 2018 as part of Adult Swim's Singles Series, Holter's hushed vocals and the ambient noise offer some much-needed solace.

Julia Holter says of the song: "In 'So Humble the Afternoon,' recorded a few years back, I was immersing myself in the woozy warmth of the synth and mellotron timbres. They were a comforting foundation for me to sing over, to soften the harshness of the afternoon which always feels to me like the least introspective and most alienating part of the day. And something about the hazy malaise of this song seems to me to suit this endlessly apocalyptic time."






