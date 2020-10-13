Audible Launches Podcast Mind Power Mixtape, Hosted By Common





Mind Power Mixtape will join a series of best-in-class Audible Original audio projects including recent releases such as New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Audible Inc., the world's largest producer and provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, today announced a new podcast from Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe-winning artist, actor, activist and two-time New York Times best-selling author, Common. Mind Power Mixtape will feature intimate, candid and soulful conversations between Common and six revolutionary artists and activists as they discuss success, spirituality, self-care, music, inspiration and overcoming obstacles. Confirmed guests include two time Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali; acclaimed American Ballet Theatre's Misty Copeland, who made history as ABT's first ever Black female principal dancer; Emmy-winning actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish; TV host, comedian and two time Peabody Award winner Hasan Minhaj; social justice activist Bryan Stevenson; and rapper, entrepreneur and investor, Nas. Each 45-minute episode was recorded remotely, with Common leading the discussion from his home. Set to launch with six episodes on November 19, Mind Power Mixtape will be available exclusively on Audible. Members can access as part of the newly launched Audible Plus catalog.Common's most recent Audible project is Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life. The audio-only musical narrative, recorded over the course of three nights of live performances at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, takes listeners on a magical journey as Common recounts stories of his childhood, reflects on his musical path, and shares personal heroes that inspired him artistically and as an activist. Bluebird Memories is part of Audible's Words + Music programming, showcasing the personal stories of top global recording artists interwoven with their music. Common said, "As an artist, I've always used my voice to speak my truth. There is great benefit in using this time of pause to engage in real reflection about who we are, how we got here and what's next -- and the opportunity to lead that honest dialogue with some of the greatest talent of our generation was an unforgettable privilege. We laid ourselves bare and explored what really matters in life -- and that is the essence of Mind Power Mixtape. I was very moved by the authenticity of these conversations and I hope that listeners have that same experience.""Common is an incredibly versatile and gifted artist and we are thrilled to showcase his positivity, energy and advocacy through ​Mind Power Mixtape," said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. "His last Audible Original, Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life, was a Words and Music masterpiece - one that truly resonated with our audience -- so we couldn't be more excited to collaborate on this new and thoughtful storytelling effort and share it with our passionate family of listeners."Recently made available, Audible Plus is a new all-you-can-listen service, providing access to an array of Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts that span genres, lengths and formats, and it can be streamed instantly or downloaded for offline listening. Audible Plus allows members greater selection through unlimited access to a robust catalog. Audible Premium Plus members will have access to the constantly expanding Audible Plus catalog in addition to one credit per month which can be used for any piece of content outside the Plus catalog, regardless of price or length. Each credit is usable for any title in the entire Audible library. In addition to the Audible app, the Audible Plus catalog is also available across Alexa-enabled devices and Amazon Fire tablets.Mind Power Mixtape will join a series of best-in-class Audible Original audio projects including recent releases such as Kevin Hart's best-selling Audible Original, The Decision: Overcoming Today's BS for Tomorrow's Success, The Pursuit of Healthiness with Blake Griffin, the #1 New York Times best-selling audio fiction The Sandman from Neil Gaiman, performed by James McAvoy, Kat Dennings and Michael Sheen, Letters from Camp, produced and performed by Jamie Lee Curtis, in addition to Common's Bluebird Memories: A Journey through Lyrics & Life, among many more. For more information on this title, please visit www.audible.com/upcomingoriginals.



