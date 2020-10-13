Velvet Bloom Release Slinky New Single '7Hundred25'



Oozing with lush vocals and honey dipped stripped back acoustics, '7Hundred25' takes listeners on a journey, subtly introducing elements until you realise that you are in the midst of an electronic strings section with choir like harmonies, rolling cymbal crashes and droning bass notes.

The single speaks to the fact that an acoustic style song can be entirely full without a major drum and bass section.





This intricate single will be released as a part of a 'Cousin Will Records' compilation album with artists like 'The Grogans', 'Auntie Leo And The Backstabbers', 'Polly And The Pockets' and the like.



The band had a huge 2019 with the re-release of Maddy's debut EP 'Bitter Sweet', as well as the release of singles' 'Isobel's Song - Live At Box Hill', 'Teach Ya' and 'DM ME' receiving praise and airplay from Triple J/Triple J Unearthed.



During COVID-19 Maddy was accepted into the MIME mentoring program through Boxhill

