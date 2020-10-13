New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Legendary rapper, producer, entrepreneur Juicy J
releases "LOAD IT UP," ft. NLE Choppa, the second track and visual from his forthcoming album, today. The Juicy J
& Internet
Money-produced single is a dark & grimy piano laced track, with braggadocious bars from the Memphis
legend himself & the city's current rising star.
His new album The Hustle Continues will be available November 27 via eOne. The album, which was produced / executive produced by Juicy J
features many of the biggest names in the culture including Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, NLE Choppa, Young Dolph, Key Glock, Logic, A$AP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Conway, Ty Dolla $ign, Rico Nasty, Jay Rock, Lord Infamous and Project Pat.
"LOAD IT UP" follows Juicy's first track from the album, "GAH DAMN HIGH," feat. Wiz Khalifa.
In addition to producing his own work ("Three Point Stance" ft. Megan Thee Stallion
and City Girls; "GAH DAMN HIGH ft. Wiz Khalifa"), Juicy has also been keeping busy producing hit singles by Megan Thee Stallion
("Hot Girl Summer," "Simon Says," "Dance." and "Pimpin'"), French Montana
("Twisted," "50's and 100's"), Ty Dolla $ign
("Hottest in the City") and many more.