Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 13/10/2020

Juicy J Releases "Load It Up" Ft. NLE Choppa

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary rapper, producer, entrepreneur Juicy J releases "LOAD IT UP," ft. NLE Choppa, the second track and visual from his forthcoming album, today. The Juicy J & Internet Money-produced single is a dark & grimy piano laced track, with braggadocious bars from the Memphis legend himself & the city's current rising star.

His new album The Hustle Continues will be available November 27 via eOne. The album, which was produced / executive produced by Juicy J features many of the biggest names in the culture including Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, NLE Choppa, Young Dolph, Key Glock, Logic, A$AP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Conway, Ty Dolla $ign, Rico Nasty, Jay Rock, Lord Infamous and Project Pat.
"LOAD IT UP" follows Juicy's first track from the album, "GAH DAMN HIGH," feat. Wiz Khalifa.

In addition to producing his own work ("Three Point Stance" ft. Megan Thee Stallion and City Girls; "GAH DAMN HIGH ft. Wiz Khalifa"), Juicy has also been keeping busy producing hit singles by Megan Thee Stallion ("Hot Girl Summer," "Simon Says," "Dance." and "Pimpin'"), French Montana ("Twisted," "50's and 100's"), Ty Dolla $ign ("Hottest in the City") and many more.






Most read news of the week
Power Couple And Co-owners Of KB Recording Group Close Distribution Deal With Sony Music Entertainment And Launch Joint Venture With Multi-Platinum Record Producer Andrew Lane And Drew Right Music
Jack White Will Replace Morgan Wallen As SNL Musical Guest
T. Graham Brown Releases Acoustic Album 'Bare Bones'
Curtis Waters Releases Debut Album 'Pity Party' Today
Slow Pulp's Self-Produced Debut LP 'Moveys' Out Today
Emo Stalwarts The Casket Lottery Unveil Another New Track/Music Video
Mississippi Musician Ty Trehern Releasing New LP 'Dear Dichotomy' October 23
Kiiara Drops Debut Album: "So Sick" Ft. Blackbear
Small Town Titans Are "Rufflin' Feathers" Of Social Media With Ferocious New Single And Music Video; New Album, 'The Ride,' Out 11/13/2020 On Antifragile Music!




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0218740 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0034520626068115 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how