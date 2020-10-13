Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 13/10/2020

Country Music Entertainer Gary West Releases Original Johnny Cash Tribute Song "I Don't Do It For The Money", I Do It For The Love Of Cash

Country Music Entertainer Gary West Releases Original Johnny Cash Tribute Song "I Don't Do It For The Money", I Do It For The Love Of Cash
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Gary West Music LLC) It was announced today that Gary West Music will release what is being called 'the song behind the show'. "I don't do it for the money" (I do it for the love of Cash) will be distributed to radio stations and available for single download on Friday, October 23, 2020. The song was written and produced in 2019 by West for his third album, Heroes, Friends & Legends, For the love of Cash Volume 3.

This mysterious sounding rockabilly tribute to Johnny Cash has the Gary West brand all over it. The dynamic, punchy chorus connects the dots between who Gary West really is and what Gary West really sounds like. This unique, outlaw-feeling song was recorded in Nashville, TN with the same world class session players who tour with Gary in the show titled, "For the love of Cash". They are all legendary Nashville musicians and longtime friends.

Popular touring country artist Gary West appeared on the stage of The Grand Ole Opry with Country Music Hall of Fame member Little Jimmy Dickens for over a decade. West delivers a dynamic and original homage to Johnny Cash and other beloved legends of country music, as well as producing and performing his own defining music. West's commanding stage presence and dynamic band are well respected as one of the top billing tribute shows today.

Gary West has released three albums, five single releases, and four music videos to date. The most successful has been his latest album, Heroes, Friends & Legends. It has been on the Indie Express charts since October 2019. It claimed the #1 Spot for an unheard of three months in a row (Feb/March/April) and remains at #16 this month.

According to West, "This is the song behind the show, and it is exciting for me, because I believe this is where fans start to connect the dots. Now, fans know a little bit more about where I come from and begin to understand, what I'm all about. Discover Gary West, discover Johnny Cash, and discover honest music you will enjoy for a lifetime. Do it for the love of Cash."






Most read news of the week
Power Couple And Co-owners Of KB Recording Group Close Distribution Deal With Sony Music Entertainment And Launch Joint Venture With Multi-Platinum Record Producer Andrew Lane And Drew Right Music
Jack White Will Replace Morgan Wallen As SNL Musical Guest
T. Graham Brown Releases Acoustic Album 'Bare Bones'
Small Town Titans Are "Rufflin' Feathers" Of Social Media With Ferocious New Single And Music Video; New Album, 'The Ride,' Out 11/13/2020 On Antifragile Music!
Slow Pulp's Self-Produced Debut LP 'Moveys' Out Today
Clouzine's Fourth Anniversary Issue #24 Will Be Published This Week
Curtis Waters Releases Debut Album 'Pity Party' Today
Kiiara Drops Debut Album: "So Sick" Ft. Blackbear
Emo Stalwarts The Casket Lottery Unveil Another New Track/Music Video




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0215831 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0035521984100342 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how