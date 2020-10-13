Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 13/10/2020

The Simple Radicals Turn Alt Rock Anthem Into A New Video Mocking Donald Trump "Rich Man Wanna Be King"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts / The Simple Radicals) The Simple Radicals are a band that has never been afraid to put a purpose behind all the riffs. Founded in Chicago by John Malkin (lead vocals & guitar) and John Griffin (lead guitar & vocals), the band captures the passion and energy of their collective musical experience, with different tastes, sounds, and styles. The music they create is pure, visceral rock 'n' roll - poignant, from the heart, topical and direct.

Their latest video "Rich Man Wanna Be King" is a scathing critique of Donald J. Trump and is sure to start a fight when you play it around your Aunt Karen at your next family dinner. Shot during the early quarantine days of the pandemic by Factory Underground Studio in Norwalk, CT, the video does an impressive job of lampooning our commander-in-chief and an even better job of channeling a classic alt rock vibe with the music. Fans of Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Green Day and Cheap Trick will all find something to love; without feeling like they're listening to a cover band.

"'Rich Man Wanna Be King' is a humorous but candid statement about Trump's reign as president. The song and video tries to capture what we experienced with him over the last few years. The guy doesn't want to be president. He wants to be king." says Malkin.

The band has no plans to slow down during the rest of the year and beyond continuing to promote their album "New Revolution" (https://open.spotify.com/album/4rgBmqnv7h3p5gYPGjiXfU) which features Vernon Reid of Living Colour on the track "Medicate", releasing a wicked cover of Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit", and their own original podcast called "Music & A Brew" that boasts an impressive lineup of guests like Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), Todd Sucherman (Styx), Jackie "The Joke Man" Martling (The Howard Stern Show), and Daxx Nielsen (Cheap Trick).

Connect with The Simple Radicals on https://www.facebook.com/SimpleRadicals/, https://twitter.com/simpleradicals, https://instagram.com/simpleradicals, https://www.thesimpleradicals.com/






