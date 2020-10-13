Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 13/10/2020

Country Newcomer, Dusty Black, To Release Debut Single "Right Church, Wrong Pew," Oct. 23, 2020

Country Newcomer, Dusty Black, To Release Debut Single "Right Church, Wrong Pew," Oct. 23, 2020
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising country artist, Dusty Black, will release his debut single, "Right Church, Wrong Pew," October 23, 2020 on Black Label Country Records. Written by Michael Heeney, Kenton Bryant and Jordan Walker, "Right Church, Wrong Pew," was produced by country star Colt Ford and Grammy award-winning producer, Noah Gordon. "Right Church, Wrong Pew" is available for pre-order/pre-save today, and will be marketed and distributed by Nashville-based Average Joes Entertainment. A single release party is set for October 22 from 7-11pm at Live Oak,1530 Demonbreun St, Nashville, Tennessee, 37203. The event is free and open to the public.

Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Black makes his entrée into country music after honing his performance and songwriting skills over the past several years. The uptempo track sings the praises of trying to live right and not "like Saturday night was the last one I ever got."

"I really appreciate songs that are real and raw and speak life's lessons - I think we've all been there in that fight between doing what's right and doing what's fun." said Black. "When I first heard the demo, I played it for my dad and it became a favorite that we played together. I lost my dad to cancer last year suddenly and I knew our song, "Right Church, Wrong Pew," had to be the first one I cut as an artist. I'm excited to release it in his memory on the one-year anniversary of his passing."

Black inherited his love of country music from his grandfather, Floyd Black "Junior," who once played banjo and guitar in Johnny Cash's band, and from his father, Allen Black, who sang country music and influenced his musical style as a young boy.






