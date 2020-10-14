Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Movies 14/10/2020

Shawn Mendes Documentary 'In Wonder' Coming To Netflix November 23, 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In Wonder, a new documentary about singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, is coming to Netflix on November 23, just days ahead of his fourth studio album, Wonder, which arrives on December 4. Mendes released the album's title track as an advance single on October 2.

The feature-length documentary, helmed by veteran music video director Grant Singer, is an intimate look at Mendes' life and journey, filmed over the last few years. In Wonder will likely feature footage of Mendes from his 2019 self-titled world tour that took him across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. It was a special event selection at the Toronto Film Festival.

Andrew Gertler, Shawn Mendes and Ben Winston serve as the documentary's executive producers with Saul Germaine, p.g.a and James Haygood credited as producers.

Mendes, in partnership with his Shawn Mendes Foundation (SMF), also recently announced an official new annual TIFF award at the festival, given to an emerging or young filmmaker for excellence in creating a film that focuses on world issues important to the youth of today. SMF seeks to inspire Shawn's audience to learn about those causes that they are passionate about, and help empower them to use the voice they have to bring change to the world by taking action and giving back.

The film joins Netflix's growing slate of music-centred documentaries including Taylor Swift's Miss Americana, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, The Black Godfather, Gaga: Five Foot Two, Quincy and most recently, Blackpink: Light Up the Sky.
