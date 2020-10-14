Johnny Orlando Announces New EP "It's Never Really Over" For October 23, 2020





It's Never Really Over track listing:

1. Everybody Wants You

2. Adelaide

3. Bad News

4. Flaws

5. Phobias

6. See You



www.youtube.com/channel/UCN0Ot_4JS6MiYk4BrT6Sgxw New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After teasing the release of his sophomore EP for months and causing #JOHNNY2020EP to trend on Twitter in the U.S., U.K. and Canada, singer-songwriter and rising pop superstar Johnny Orlando has official announced It's Never Really Over for October 23 via Universal Music, and Island Records. Recorded in Orlando's home city of Toronto, the EP features three brand new tracks along with Orlando's previously released singles from 2020 including "Phobias," "See You," and the recent 5 million+ streamed hit and #1 most added song at Top 40 radio in Canada "Everybody Wants You." It's Never Really Over is a collection of songs that represent the growth Orlando has made both as an artist and personally over the last year, while having to deal with certain pressures and make decisions that a young adult is faced with at this time in their lives."This project is the culmination of the person I have become in the last year, but as I have learned, far from the person I will be in a year's time," says Orlando. "With this project I want my fans to feel the sense of security that I did not. I want them to know that everybody experiences the same terrifying reality of being thrown into the real world. There is a point in your life where you finally have to say goodbye to your childhood and your innocence. This project is my farewell."Pulling influence from the pop icons of today's youth like Drake, Dua Lipa, Post Malone and Billie Eilish, It's Never Really Over sees Orlando collaborate with notable producers and songwriters including Pom Pom aka Kellen Pomeranz (John Legend, The Unlikely Candidates), Geoff Warburton (Shawn Mendes, 5 Seconds of Summer), Louis Schoorl (Kesha, Julia Michaels) and Mike Wise (Ellie Goulding, Bülow).Last week, Orlando received his second MTV Europe Music Award nomination for Best Canadian Act, after winning the category at last year's show in Seville, Spain. Orlando's fellow nominees this year include Alessia Cara, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Jessie Reyez. Prior to Orlando's win last year, past recipients of the Best Canadian Act award include Shawn Mendes, who held the title for three years in a row from 2016-2018, and Justin Bieber, who received the award for three consecutive years from 2013-2015. Orlando was also recently selected as iHeartRadio's Future Star for the months of October and November.Last month, Orlando performed in front of a sold-out crowd at his first live show of the year and first drive-in concert experience ever at OLG Play Stage in Toronto.It's Never Really Over track listing:1. Everybody Wants You2. Adelaide3. Bad News4. Flaws5. Phobias6. See YouJohnny Orlando, the Toronto-born singer, songwriter and actor signed to Universal Music Canada / Island Records, is this generation's rising pop superstar impacting a global music stage. After beginning his career posting covers on YouTube and Musical.ly, Orlando has amassed a social media following of over 25 million+ engaged fans around the world. Now at almost 18 years-old, Orlando's music has generated over 500 million streams and over 500 million YouTube views, and has garnered acclaim from the likes of Billboard, Variety, Paper, Teen Vogue, Just Jared Jr., Tiger Beat and more. Orlando released his debut EP, Teenage Fever in March 2019 which included numerous international hits that helped propel him to where he is today including 2018's " What If " (feat. Mackenzie Ziegler) which clocked 109 million-plus global streams and over 21 million music video views in under twelve months, captured #1 on the musical.ly Global Song Chart, and landed on the Spotify Viral 50 in 33 countries.Earlier this year, Orlando released new singles "Phobias" and "See You," revealing his more vulnerable side, as well as a special re-release of his smash hit " What If " re-titled "What If (I Told You I Like You)," due to the massive success the song was receiving on TikTok. On TikTok globally, the track received over 12 million video creations resulting in over 5 billion views and was trending in over 15 countries including the U.S., U.K., Germany, Brazil, Canada and Australia. For one week in July, it was the #1 most used track (and Orlando the #1 most used artist) by video creations, beating out the likes of BLACKPINK, DaBaby and Drake. In summer 2020, Orlando's musical talent and international impact was recognized further when he secured a global talent deal and consumer products partnership with MTV/ViacomCBS.In 2019, Orlando garnered his first-ever Europe Music Award for Best Canadian Act at the 2019 EMAs, and along the way, garnered a nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2019 JUNO Awards as well as nods at the Kids' Choice Awards, iHeart Much Music Video Awards, and Teen Choice Awards. Orlando is now set to release his second EP, It's Never Really Over on October 23, 2020, which is a culmination of the person he has become over the last year, but as he has learned, far from the person he will be in a year's time. It is a reflection of the now, a time filled with fears and uncertainty, but an underlining sense of hope.




