Stevie Wonder Releases "Can't Put It In The Hands Of Fate" And "Where Is Our Love Song"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Stevie Wonder used the occasion of the 36th birthday of his second oldest son, Mumtaz Morris, to announce something he has never done before. With a spirit of celebration, he released two songs at once."Can't Put It in The Hands of Fate"feat. Rapsody, Cordae, Chika, and Busta Rhymes and "Where Is Our Love Song" feat. Gary Clark Jr., are songs that provide instruction and inspiration for today's global challenges.Released on Wonder's new label, So What The Fuss Music, marketed and distributed by Republic Records/Universal Music Group, both songs are written and produced by Stevie Wonder and are available now on all digital and streaming platforms."Can't Put It In the Hands of Fate" features four of hip-hop's visionary artists: rising star Rapsody, GRAMMY® Award-nominated Cordae, critically acclaimed Chika, and eleven-time GRAMMY®Award-nominated New York legend Busta Rhymes.Their collaboration across genres and generations exemplify the power of the need for action demanded by the song."Where Is Our Love Song," featuring four-time GRAMMY®-winner guitarist, Gary Clark Jr., identifies what is needed as the world grapples with historic challenges, posing the question, "Where are our words with hope, prayer for peace, and our desperately needed song of love?" Everything and everyone have been affected by Covid-19, especially the underserved Black and Brown communities.All of Stevie's proceeds from the record royalties of "Where Is Our Love Song" will be donated to Feeding America."In these times, we are hearing the most poignant wake-up calls and cries for this nation and the world to, please, heed our need for love, peace and unity," stated Stevie. Stevie Wonder is one of the most celebrated and iconic figures in popular music. At the age of 12, he was the youngest recording artist to achieve a #1 single with "Fingertips, Part 2", and also the first to simultaneously reach #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, R&B Singles and Album Charts. To date he has amassed 49 Top Forty singles, 32 #1 singles and worldwide sales of over 100 million units. Stevie has won 25 Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award andStevie's iconic album,Songs In The Key of Life, is archived in the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, for its cultural, historic and aesthetic significance.Equally laudable are his humanitarian efforts, philanthropic leadership, and generosity of spirit. In 1983, Stevie spearheaded the realization of "Martin Luther King Day" as a national holiday and his song "Happy Birthday," became the rallying song for the movement.His participation in the 1985 " We Are The World " fundraiser for hunger in Africa is a music industry milestone while his involvement to put an end to apartheid in South Africa is legendary. He is the youngest recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors, is a Commander of France's National Order of Arts and Letters and has been inducted into, among others, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the NAACP Hall of Fame. Stevie is the recipient of the PresidentialMedal of Freedom, and is a designated U.N. Messenger of Peace with special focus on persons with disabilities.Stevie Wonder continues to be a pivotal influence in U.S. and world events, demonstrating the activism that has made him such a vital voice forsocial progress and world harmony.



