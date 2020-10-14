Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 14/10/2020

NF Features Fan On Poignant And Inspired "Chasing_(Demo)"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chart-topping Michigan rapper NF released the song "CHASING_(DEMO)" featuring 15-year-old Australian NF fan Mikayla Sippel. Listen here via NF Real Music/Caroline/Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company. The track quickly came to fruition as a surprise standalone moment for his fans outside of any album. "CHASING_(DEMO)" is a heart-gripping ballad about breaking down and wanting to break away. Backed by a sparse piano and moving violins, NF sings soberly in sync with Sippel's soft, velvety voice: "I just want to run away. Find somewhere to feel safe."

NF states "I posted a clip the other day of a song and was honestly shocked at how much you guys liked it. Every project I do there are a couple of songs that I hold back or just don't feel like work and this was most likely going to be one of those songs. A day or so after I posted the clip I heard a cover a fan did of it and I was blown away by it. Long story short, my producer Tommee and I took her audio and ended up finishing it for you guys! Thank you Mikayla Sippel for letting us use your amazing voice and inspiring me to actually release it."

"CHASING_(DEMO)" is a testament to the close bond between NF and his fans. He inspires them, yes, but they also inspire him to a profound degree.






