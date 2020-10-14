LeAnn Rimes Announces Coyote Ugly 20th Anniversary Megamix





In addition to the MegaMix, this November, LeAnn will launch a mental health and wholeness podcast with iHeartRadio, followed by a chant record, which have both been nearly a lifetime in the making. To top it off, Rimes will celebrate her monumental 25th anniversary as a recording artist in 2021, commemorating the release of "Blue." Stay tuned for more! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY Award-winning artist LeAnn Rimes announced a Coyote Ugly 20th Anniversary MegaMix (Curb Records), to be digitally released on Friday, October 23rd. Remixed by world-renowned DJ Dave Audé, the MegaMix will transport Coyote Ugly lovers back to the early 2000's by offering a dance mashup of the four most iconic songs from the cult-classic film: "The Right Kind Of Wrong," "But I Do Love You," "Please Remember Me," and the chart-topping " Can't Fight The Moonlight " written by prolific songwriter Diane Warren.An accompanying lyric video with 90's throwback vibes will be released along with the mix, providing the perfect karaoke companion. Following the MegaMix release, each of the tracks in the mix will be dropped individually over the next four weeks, offering a fresh spin on the Pop culture anthems fit for a dance-party playlist."It was like going down memory-lane working with my friend Dave Audé on the Coyote Ugly MegaMix," said Rimes. "Looking back 20 years later, it's crazy to see how big of an impact the movie had on Pop culture and how recognized the soundtrack is. I hope that Dave's remixes help dig up some nostalgic memories and lead to some epic dance parties!"Coyote Ugly MegaMix Track Listing:Coyote Ugly (Dave Audé MegaMix) - 10/23"Right Kind Of Wrong (Dave Audé Mix) - 10/30 But I Do Love You " (Dave Audé Mix) - 11/6 Please Remember Me " (Dave Audé Mix) - 11/13 Can't Fight The Moonlight " (Dave Audé Mix) - 11/20In addition to the MegaMix, this November, LeAnn will launch a mental health and wholeness podcast with iHeartRadio, followed by a chant record, which have both been nearly a lifetime in the making. To top it off, Rimes will celebrate her monumental 25th anniversary as a recording artist in 2021, commemorating the release of "Blue." Stay tuned for more!



