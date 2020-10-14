Low Cut Connie Releases Double Album 'Private Lives'





"Whether onstage, or in his living room, livestreaming to 60,000 listeners, the Jersey-born, Philly-based songwriter is not one to hold back. He's a rock star, the androgynous leaning, cantorial-influenced, Jewish kid from southern New Jersey kind who really wants you to have a good time." - Tablet Magazine New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Low Cut Connie releases his new double album Private Lives via Contender Records. The album and Low Cut Connie's accompanying livestream series "Tough Cookies" has been embraced by Rolling Stone to NPR's All Things Considered, with publications such as SPIN saying Private Lives is "...on track to be the roots-rock album of the year" and Classic Rock Germany calling it "the album of the year" in their 9/10 review that will hit stands on October 15.Exploring the schisms between our inward and outward-facing selves, the 17-track collection is as empathetic as it is ambitious, giving voice to the loners and outcasts who live their lives beyond the spotlight, who toil in the wings without glory or credit. Alternating between full-tilt rock and roll ecstasy and gritty, stripped-down vulnerability, the record is Low Cut Connie's most potent and wide-ranging work to date.Low Cut Connie continues his "Tough Cookies" livestream shows every week on Saturdays at 6pm ET across the band's social media profiles and Thursdays at 6pm ET on his Patreon page."Like Bruce Springsteen after he discovered literature, Weiner started bending classic rock to meet his ever more complex emotionalism. The result is that this new 17 track collection Private Lives is Adam Weiner's version of Born to Run, filled with songs about losers and lovers and beautiful dreamers." - NPR's Fresh Air"...on track to be the roots-rock album of the year." - SPIN Magazine"The freak anthem we need right now" - NPR Music's Ann Powers on "Private Lives""Private Lives puts the breadth of his songwriting on display." - Philadelphia Inquirer"Private Lives captures the spirit of the times in which we find ourselves—the weird world that like Low Cut Connie defies easy categorization—and offers musical solace to help us do more than just survive." - 9/10, PopMatters"Probably the album of the year" - 9/10, Classic Rock Germany(Review In Print October 15)"The title track is an archetypal upbeat piano-rocker from the road-warrior collective, with Adam Weiner celebrating the secret side hustles and quiet eccentricities of the 'town freaks' in his native Philadelphia." - Rolling Stone on "Private Lives""Obama-beloved Springsteen heirs Low Cut Connie double down on both of those qualifiers with the gorgeous, Trump-excoriating 'Atlantic City' sequel 'Look What They Did'."- Consequence of Sound on "Look What They Did""Adam Weiner's gorgeous piano ballad builds on the promise of 'Beverly'... Dreamy, soulful, heartbreaking, uplifting… it'll make you feel a lot, in the best way possible."- Classic Rock Magazine on "Stay As Long As You Like""Adam Weiner is one of the hardest-working dudes in show biz. And it's no shocker that the new LCC LP, Private Lives, is a double album. Weiner plays to live and lives to play."- Magnet MagazineAcclaim for "Tough Cookies starring Low Cut Connie":"[Low Cut Connie's] hitting new levels of superstardom with these shows... he makes it feel like you're at Madison Square Garden, all the way up to having audience participation, getting people to sing along." - Ann Powers onNPR's All Things Considered"...the small room on his second floor serves as a revivalist tent for spiritual uplift and renewal." - Bloomberg"During one of the most bizarre times the world has ever seen, it is imperative to have the best of the best on your side to entertain you and give you the means to escape whatever chaos has been consuming you. Low Cut Connie is thebest of the best." - Aquarian Weekly"Whether onstage, or in his living room, livestreaming to 60,000 listeners, the Jersey-born, Philly-based songwriter is not one to hold back. He's a rock star, the androgynous leaning, cantorial-influenced, Jewish kid from southern New Jersey kind who really wants you to have a good time." - Tablet Magazine



