Penny And Sparrow Performing New Music For 'Live On The Internet' Livestream On 10/16

Last year Penny and Sparrow's album New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Penny and Sparrow will be playing their first livestream concert of 2020 'Live On The Internet' this Friday October 16th at 7:30pm CST. The duo plan to debut a new original song during the show and have released exclusive merch fans can purchase along with their ticket to the stream."It's been about a year since we have played together due to a pandemic. Luckily, we have the internet and high quality resolution computer and tv screens. Excited to play songs again, some new, some old, some we haven't played in years, and some we have never played live."Purchase a Ticket here: https://www.pennyandsparrow.com/store-live-streamEarlier this year Penny and Sparrow released Live in Texas, 2019, their first live album compiled from recordings of their shows at Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX and Majestic Theatre in Dallas, TX in late 2019. Paste Magazine called the album "a stirring recording, especially hearing it after so long without live music." They've also released a number of videos recorded with Southbound Creative, performing songs from their 2019 album Finch like "Long Gone," "Stockholm," and "Cult Classically." Their cover of "White Ferrari" by Frank Ocean, who's music was a major influence on the recording of Finch, was praised by Mxdwn, American Songwriter and Rolling Stone who named it one of the 10 Best Country and Americana Songs To Hear Now saying "folk duo Penny & Sparrow turns Frank Ocean's 'White Ferrari' into a stirring acoustic ballad with this live performance." This year they've also released a stripped down cover of pop star Dua Lipa's hit song " Don't Start Now ".Last year Penny and Sparrow's album Finch debuted at #2 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and #4 on the Billboard Vinyl Album Sales Chart. NPR Music included the album on their All Songs Considered New Music Friday podcast, naming it one of their Top 6 Albums of the week. Press has raved about the music as well, with accolades from No Depression, Associated Press, NPR's World Cafe, Paste and more.



