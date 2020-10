New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York-based melodic metal act TENSION RISING unleashes their long-awaited new album, Penumbra.



Penumbra focuses on facing various kinds of darkness in the world; the darkness of relationships, politics, war, being told you're not good enough, anxiety, adversity, etc. It's about all that we were seeing in the world while writing the album and how this craziness can affect different people in different ways.

Penumbra is available in digital formats everywhere.