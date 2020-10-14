Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 14/10/2020

LA Alt-Pop Duo KidEyes Release Hopeful New Single "Don't Hold Back"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) KidEyes, alternative pop rock duo from Los Angeles, shines light directly into a dark modern world with humble hooks, richly warm guitar melodies, shiny synths, and rock steady grooves. The duo, Greg Cahn and Ben Epand, communicate their music as honest pop through a lens of everlasting youth and optimism.

Their newest single "Don't Hold Back," out now, delivers an urgent message of hope and not wasting another breath. Cahn explains, "Given the weight of the world right now, music can certainly heal, and as artists, this song is our way to help do just that." The track is the kickoff to their upcoming EP, slated for Spring 2021.

To coincide with the theme of the new single, the duo has launched the 20- day #DontHoldBackChallenge on Instagram and TikTok. In keeping with the theme of the song, which is about not holding back and doing something normally out of your comfort zone, each day one of the guys will post a video telling a story either about who they're grateful for or of something they're grateful they didn't hold back on doing. KidEyes is urging fans to follow along and tell the world something they are grateful for.
Follow KidEyes on TikTok and Instagram.

#DontHoldBackChallenge Rules:
*Start video with "Today, I am grateful for..."
*Share a moment of gratitude or share a specific grateful experience. It can be about anything, a person, place, experience, etc.
*Tag person/people you experienced it with in your post.
*Videos should be under ‪1:00 minute

The band says, "We want this to be fun, and we encourage you to join us! We all could use a jolt of positive energy! Sending everyone good, healthy and positive vibes. The time is now: DONT HOLD BACK. : )
Stream the new single here: https://ffm.to/bonx00w.
Stream the lyric video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frC4N_ypOlI.

Bursting on the airwaves through KROQ's Locals Only with their debut single "Malibu," they hit #1 with their most recent song "Ready to Go." KidEyes' live performances are infectious, holding their audiences close through every note, illuminating them with a renewed sense of belief. In 2019, they debuted at LA's prestigious School Night, won over crowds at KROQ's Hermosa Beach Summer Series, and had a wild residency hosted by We Found New Music in LA's music hotbed of Highland Park. LADYGUNN Magazine writes, "KidEyes' sound will remind you of an OG Coldplay with the melodies of Imagine Dragons but with an edgier, more indie twist."






