News
Pop / Rock 14/10/2020

beabadoobee Releases "Together" Single & Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, beabadoobee, one of the buzziest artists of 2020 with more than 900 million streams, has released single "Together" along with a brand new video for the song ahead of her highly-anticipated debut full-length album Fake It Flowers out this Friday October 16th on Dirty Hit. In the honest and vulnerable spirit of Fake It Flowers, 'Together' is about wrestling with the need for affection and comfort but also understanding that it's impossible to stay in the same place in time forever. Fake It Flowers is available for pre-order and Bea's new line of merch is available now.

Bea says, "This song is about the dependency you have with someone and missing that when you're away and learning to be by yourself. It's written from that point when you're feeling alone and thinking everything is better when you're with that other person."

beabadoobee, who was recently profiled in the New York Times, will celebrate the release of Fake It Flowers with a special virtual performance of the entire album with a full band. Tune in to 'Fake It Flowers Live,' in partnership with YouTube who has named Bea an Artist On The Rise, on October 16th at 3:30pm ET.






