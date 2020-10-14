Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020: Full Winners List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
SES TEAM's Clouzine International Music
Magazine announces the full winners list of its 7th all genres competition.
Next competition will be held in Spring
2021
Veronica Bell Best Female Vocalist
YK Band Best Duo
Best Recording
Studeo Best Adult Contemporary Song
Pekkanini Best Instrumental Composition
Izabeyah Shower Emerging Artist of the year
Joungmin Lee Best Classical Composition
Z8phyR remixed by
Catherine Duc Best Ambient Song
Marc Marut aka Cool Ass Best Acoustic Song
Lia Scallon Best New Age Album
Terry Blade Best Folk Song
Melissa Francis aka Sleuth Best Trip-Hop Song
Bruno Skibbild Best Country Song
Sohayla Smith Best Singer-Songwriter
Gary Wayne Clark Best Hip Hop Song
Tanya
L Tyler / Karl Tyler Best R&B Song
Best Gospel Song
Amy Barbera Best Inspirational Music
Video
Redsix Band Best Rock Band
Honey
Beard Best Synthpop Song
Joel Jerome Best Americana Composition
Grace
Garland Best Rock Song
Louis Colaiannia Best Instrumental New Age Song
MidLifeMix Best Dance EP
Craymo Best Indie EP
Natalie
Jean Best Americana Album
Sergio
Pereira Best Brazilian Album
Best Latin Jazz Album
3Mind Blight Best Orchestral Rock Song
Best Metal Rock Song
Shimmer Johnson Best Pop Song
Ban Brothers Best World Song
Machado Quartett Best Classical Song
Duo Glinka � Stylianou Best Instrumental Album
Michail Travlos Best Electronic Album
Anna Maria
Mendieta Best Classical Crossover Album
Best Music
Video
Marius
Gundersen Best Guitar Album
