Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020: Full Winners List

clouzine@yahoo.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SES TEAM's Clouzine International Music Magazine announces the full winners list of its 7th all genres competition.Next competition will be held in Spring 2021Veronica Bell Best Female VocalistYK Band Best DuoBest RecordingStudeo Best Adult Contemporary SongPekkanini Best Instrumental CompositionIzabeyah Shower Emerging Artist of the yearJoungmin Lee Best Classical CompositionZ8phyR remixed byCatherine Duc Best Ambient SongMarc Marut aka Cool Ass Best Acoustic SongLia Scallon Best New Age AlbumTerry Blade Best Folk SongMelissa Francis aka Sleuth Best Trip-Hop SongBruno Skibbild Best Country SongSohayla Smith Best Singer-SongwriterGary Wayne Clark Best Hip Hop Song Tanya L Tyler / Karl Tyler Best R&B SongBest Gospel SongAmy Barbera Best Inspirational Music VideoRedsix Band Best Rock Band Honey Beard Best Synthpop SongJoel Jerome Best Americana Composition Grace Garland Best Rock SongLouis Colaiannia Best Instrumental New Age SongMidLifeMix Best Dance EPCraymo Best Indie EP Natalie Jean Best Americana Album Sergio Pereira Best Brazilian AlbumBest Latin Jazz Album3Mind Blight Best Orchestral Rock SongBest Metal Rock SongShimmer Johnson Best Pop SongBan Brothers Best World SongMachado Quartett Best Classical SongDuo Glinka � Stylianou Best Instrumental AlbumMichail Travlos Best Electronic AlbumAnna Maria Mendieta Best Classical Crossover AlbumBest Music Video Marius Gundersen Best Guitar AlbumFor information about the awards contact:clouzine@yahoo.com



