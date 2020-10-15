Jacob Banks Shares Soul-Stirring "Devil That I Know," New Single And Video Out Now





"Devil That I Know" follows Banks' New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nigerian-born, U.K.-based singer/songwriter Jacob Banks continues his winning streak of tender, soul-stirring singles with the reflective, "Devil That I Know," out today on Interscope Records/Universal Music, and accompanied by a quietly haunting video. Banks' third solo song of 2020 finds him questioning the value of a relationship and searching for joy in the midst of struggle. "Devil That I Know" is available now at all digital retailers.The stripped-down production of "Devil That I Know" highlights Banks' emotive vocals. His rich baritone trembles over delicate piano lines and wordless hums as he sings: "We can't get any higher / We can't get past messiah." His songwriting is always captivating, but he shines brightest when he's singing about the knotty complexities of love, as he does here. The video captures something similar, as Banks and his new bride drive through the countryside tailing cans from their sedan as small elements of doubt, doom, and danger appear and subside."Devil That I Know" follows Banks' September single "Stranger," a breathtaking song about growing distant from an old flame, and his jaw-dropping cover of Alicia Keys' "Like You'll Never See Me Again," released in May. The latter has racked up over 1.3 million views on YouTube, making good on the promise of Banks' 2018 debut album, Village, which received praise from outlets like NPR and Newsweek. Banks closed out that year on VIBE's "30 Best Albums of 2018" list, which applauded stand-out tracks "Slow Up" and "Nostalgia." Already a seasoned performer — Banks has sold out headlining shows across the globe and played festivals like Coachella, SXSW, and Lollapalooza.



