Movies 15/10/2020

"David Byrne's American Utopia" Returns To Broadway September 2021

"David Byrne's American Utopia" Returns To Broadway September 2021
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of the premiere of Spike Lee's filmed version of David Byrne's American Utopia on HBO this Saturday comes news that the show will return to the live stage on Broadway in the fall of 2021 at a theater to be announced. Performances will be begin on Friday, September 17, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at americanutopiabroadway.com.

"With the launch of the American Utopia movie, people have been asking me when they can get tickets to see the show back on Broadway," says David Byrne. "We are in the final stages of finalizing a theater which we will be able to announce soon. In the meantime, you can go ahead and book tickets for next year. We all need things to look forward to at this time. I can't wait to get back on stage, live, in person with my fellow band members to perform for audiences in person. I realize now, more than ever, how much I miss performing this show with the band in front of a live Broadway audience."

In American Utopia, David Byrne is joined by eleven musicians from around the globe in a "knockout theatrical concert, honoring the pleasures of music, dance and song as collective celebration" (Hollywood Reporter). Featuring "altogether astonishing choreography by Annie-B Parson" (New York Times), with Tony-nominated Alex Timbers serving as production consultant, it's "an artistically stunning tour de force" (Variety) brimming with "total, buoyant joy" (New York). Christiane Amanpour said, "It's all about hope and connection between people. And it rocks."

David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III. David Byrne's American Utopia is produced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Patrick Catullo and Todomundo with Hal Luftig, Jonathan Reinis, Shira Friedman, Annapurna Theatre, Elizabeth Armstrong, Steve Traxler, Thomas Laub, Steve Rosenthal, Erica Schwartz, Matt Picheny, Len Blavatnik, Nonesuch Records, Warner Chappell Music and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions. Allan Williams serves as Executive Producer.






