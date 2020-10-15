Sam & Colby Announce Debut Novel "Paradise Island: A Sam And Colby Story," Out Nov.17

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Teen Choice Awards winners, content creators and entrepreneurs Sam and Colby will release their debut novel titled Paradise Island: A Sam and Colby Storyon Nov. 17 via Permuted Press. Sam Golbach and Colby Brock take their paranormal story telling to the next level with this thrilling novel full of twists and turns.



Based on an actual vacation, Paradise Island takes place in Kauai, where the duo and their childhood buddies thought they were in for a relaxing week in paradise. Instead, they find themselves in the middle of their most horrifying mystery yet. The trip goes from enchanting, to weird, to deadly when the boys take a detour to the legendary Na Pali Coast with an old acquaintance, Trey. It turns out Trey has been living at the infamous Belle Estate, owned by a wealthy and eccentric widow—who locals believe is a witch. When an unfavorable change of plans forces them to stay overnight at the eerie estate, Sam and Colby are in for the most terrifying encounter of their lives.

Pre-order 'Paradise Island,' here: https://permuted.to/1682619494



"We're extremely excited to release our first book, especially because this is a story about an experience that really happened to us with our hometown best friends," says Sam and Colby. "This isn't an autobiography about our lives which is common for YouTubers, but instead brand new SCARY content that is original to the space. We hope to continue in this more traditional form of entertainment and are super excited to hear what people think of our terrifying encounter in Hawaii of 2019…"



Bound by spooky and sometimes paranormal places, the two have built a career by bringing millions of fans alongside them on a journey into the lesser known, seen and understood spaces of the Earth. Some of their previous explorations include "The Castle,"(4 episodes, 11.3+ million collective views), "The Graveyard" (5 episodes, 22.7+ million collective views), "The Origin" (6 episodes, 18.8+ million collective views), "Witches Forest" (6 episodes, 20.6+ million collective views) and "Stanley Hotel" (6 episodes, 47+ million collective views). They released a Snapchat Original show 'Stranded' in 2019.



The duo — who have a collective 15.7 million followers (including personal pages)— will be rolling out some new haunting content throughout the month. In 2019 alone, their videos notched 140+ million views.



Sam and Colby recently won the Teen Choice Award for Choice YouTuber, a Streamy Award for Overall Action or Sci-Fi, and the Breakout Creator at 2019 Catalyst Content Awards Gala.



YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCg3gzldyhCHJjY7AWWTNPPA

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SamandColby/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/samandcolby/

Twitter: twitter.com/SamandColby



