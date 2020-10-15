Garagedays Reveal 'Something Black' Album Details, Out In November



www.garagedays.at New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Austrian metal band, GARAGEDAYS, have announced the release of their fourth album 'Something Black' on November 13, 2020 via El Puerto Records. The album was co-produced, mixed and mastered by Andy LaRocque (King Diamond). The first video & single for 'Back In Line' will be released on Friday - October 16, 2020.The artwork was made by Jobert Mello (Sabaton, Primal Fear).Tracklist:1. Back In Line2. Something Black3. And Again4. I Be There (For You)5. Out Of Control6. My Own Way7. The Calling8. To My Soul9. New Home10. Walking DeadGARAGEDAY's 'Something Black' contains ten varied metal anthems full of dynamism and joy of playing at the hightes level, which will please every fan of Metallica and Motörhead.GARAGEDAYS is: Marco Kern - Vocals, GuitarsDominik Eder - BassRene Auer - Lead GuitarsMatthias Mai - DrumsGARAGEDAYS was formed in 2005 by frontman Marco Kern. The band stand with this line up since 2008. Various demo CDs were produced, leading to "Dark and Cold" which became the band's debut official release with Massacre Records in 2011. Their promotion of the debut included a European tour with death metal legends MASTER.Following on from the success of the first album the band has worked hard with live shows, supported bands like EXODUS, ROTTING CHRIST, GRAVE DIGGER to name a few.GARAGEDAYS was on tour with JAKE E LEE´S RED DRAGON CARTEL in Belgium, Germany, Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic in May/June 2014 to promote their new album „PASSION OF DIRT" released 28th of April 2014.In spring 2015 GARAGEDAYS supported U.D.O on his massive 3 month European tour through 13 countries.The band worked on their 3rd studioalbum with legendary METALLICA Producer Flemming Rasmussen and got fantastic reviews from all around the world.GARAGEDAYS just signed a worldwide record deal with El Puerto Records for their 4th studioalbum to work with producer Andy La Rocque.www.facebook.com/garagedayswww.garagedays.at



