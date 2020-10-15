Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 15/10/2020

BBC Radio 6 Music Favourites Perfectparachutepicture Release Superb New Single 'Lonely Landslide'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Perfectparachutepicture, stylised as PPP, hail from Sheffield and are comprised of bassist Edward James and Kyle Ernest on drums and lead vocals. The pair dispatch brash, grit rock framed by muscularly riffery and poignant lyrics delivered with melodic energy and earnest emotion. The Brit rockers take from a slew of areas, but the riffsmiths have a particular kinship with Biffy Clyro, Queens of the Stone Age and Death From Above 1979.

On the brand new single the band remark, "Lonely Landslide is a song about being sucked into a life of false dreams created by television and the unrealistic goals created by fiction and reality TV. It's a song about stepping outside of your comfort zone and peeling yourself away from poisonous hopes and ideas." The band's two previous singles, 'They Only Want' and 'Working Machine' have had fantastic national and international success, both being championed by BBC Music Introducing around the country, and nationally by Tom Robinson of BBC Radio 6 Music. Internationally, they have both charted in the IndieXL Alternative Chart in the Netherlands and have been played frequently as far afield as Australia. With the release of 'Lonely Landslide', the band is certain to keep moving onto bigger and better things.

https://www.facebook.com/perfectparachutepicture/
https://www.perfectparachutepicture.com/
https://twitter.com/pppband
https://www.youtube.com/user/pppband1
https://www.instagram.com/perfectparachutepicture/






Most read news of the week
Country Music Entertainer Gary West Releases Original Johnny Cash Tribute Song "I Don't Do It For The Money", I Do It For The Love Of Cash
The Undefeated Music Companion Piece "I Can't Breathe/Music For The Movement" Set For Release October 16
John Legend Joins The 2020 Billboard Music Awards
Black Violin Releases Music Video For "Impossible Is Possible"
2020 CMT Music Awards Adds New Performers To All-Star Lineup
Shawn Mendes Documentary 'In Wonder' Coming To Netflix November 23, 2020
Penny And Sparrow Performing New Music For 'Live On The Internet' Livestream On 10/16
LA Alt-Pop Duo KidEyes Release Hopeful New Single "Don't Hold Back"
NF Features Fan On Poignant And Inspired "Chasing_(Demo)"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0202730 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022168159484863 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how