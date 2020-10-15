BBC Radio 6 Music Favourites Perfectparachutepicture Release Superb New Single 'Lonely Landslide'





https://www.instagram.com/perfectparachutepicture/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Perfectparachutepicture, stylised as PPP, hail from Sheffield and are comprised of bassist Edward James and Kyle Ernest on drums and lead vocals. The pair dispatch brash, grit rock framed by muscularly riffery and poignant lyrics delivered with melodic energy and earnest emotion. The Brit rockers take from a slew of areas, but the riffsmiths have a particular kinship with Biffy Clyro, Queens of the Stone Age and Death From Above 1979.On the brand new single the band remark, "Lonely Landslide is a song about being sucked into a life of false dreams created by television and the unrealistic goals created by fiction and reality TV. It's a song about stepping outside of your comfort zone and peeling yourself away from poisonous hopes and ideas." The band's two previous singles, 'They Only Want' and 'Working Machine' have had fantastic national and international success, both being championed by BBC Music Introducing around the country, and nationally by Tom Robinson of BBC Radio 6 Music. Internationally, they have both charted in the IndieXL Alternative Chart in the Netherlands and have been played frequently as far afield as Australia. With the release of 'Lonely Landslide', the band is certain to keep moving onto bigger and better things.https://www.facebook.com/perfectparachutepicture/https://www.perfectparachutepicture.com/https://twitter.com/pppbandhttps://www.youtube.com/user/pppband1https://www.instagram.com/perfectparachutepicture/



