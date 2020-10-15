Scardust Unveils Music Video For 'Stranger' From New Concept Album





Says vocalist Noa Gruman, "When someone close to your heart is leaving you and you're breaking down and feeling that you're left to face the world on your own, the shared memories and moments that you had become 'Stranger.' Being neglected is a fragile and exposed feeling, so in this one song we chose to lose the choir and strings and strip things down to the core musicians. In the video, they are playing the song, but never together, in an obscure, unrealistic location. They are surrounded by concrete pillars and the scene is continuously spinning, leaving the viewer feeling dizzy and uncomfortable. Lyrics pop out here and there to highlight specific parts, and there are also hints of water by the musicians' feet and paint cans lying on the ground. One may wonder why, and it will all be revealed in the other side of the story, told from the side of the neglector."



Mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Arch Enemy), "



Track List:

01. Overture for the Estranged

02. Break The Ice

03. Tantibus II

04. Stranger

05. Concrete Cages (feat. Patty Gurdy)

06. Over

07. Under

08. Huts

09. Gone

10. Addicted

11. Mist



SCARDUST also recently launched the "Mist Cover Challenge," an invitation for fans to play or sing along with the final minute of the new song "Mist," the closing track of "Strangers." To enter the challenge, follow the instructions at https://scardust.co/mist-cover-challenge/ and upload your video anywhere on social media, tagging the band and including the hashtag #scardustmist. Entries close on Oct. 25, and winners will be announced by the band during a special livestream on Nov. 1 that will also feature a live performance and a Q&A with special guest Patty Gurdy.



Israel's leading progressive metal group, SCARDUST has performed at such major festivals as Ramblin' Man Fair (UK), Metaldays (Slovenia) and Midi (China). In addition, the band hosts the annual "Scarfest" event in their home country, where they've also appeared alongside the likes of Therion,



SCARDUST is:

Noa Gruman - Vocals

Yanai Avnet - Bass

Yadin Moyal - Guitar

Itai Portugali - Keyboards

Yoav Weinberg - Drums



www.scardust.co

www.facebook.com/ScardustOfficial

