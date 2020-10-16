UNK^6's New Track About Kanye West Smashes 10 Million TikTok Views!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
UNK^6's new track, "Billionaire Like Kanye West," smashes 10 million views on TikTok after his DJ Symphony (RZA Wu-Tang Clan's Official DJ) interview, where his song was featured as "Guaranteed Fire!" This hot track is also picking up steam at radio debuting on 50 stations globally, including Christian radio according to iPluggers and AirPlay Access
websites.
UNK^6 is joined by 10-time Grammy® winner, Joel Kibble (Take 6), singing the chorus on a track by multi-platinum producer Mantra (BeatsByMantra).
Billionaire Like Kanye West
by UNK^6 Modern
Touch Music/TheOrchard
"Iconic people often have art created about them," UNK^6 said. "In the 2000's era, there is a trend to write songs after famous people, including other musicians."
According to Billboard magazine, Taylor Swift
charted her song, "Tim McGraw," at #40 on the Billboard Hot 100, and #6 on Hot Country. Maroon 5
featuring Christina
Aguilera hit #1 on the Hot 100 chart with "Moves Like Jagger." Charlie Puth
featuring Meghan Trainor
hit #21 on the Hot 100 chart with "Marvin Gaye." Billboard's Independent Album chart had Qveen Herby's "Busta Rhymes" at #37. Rapper Mac Miller
peaked at #75 on the Hot 100 chart and at #47 on Billboard's U.S. Digital
Song Sales chart about another 2020 Presidential candidate, "Donald Trump," .
UNK^6 said it was originally written as a bravado piece like Calloway sung, "I Want To Be Rich,"or "I Want To Be A Billionaire," by Travie McCoy
featuring Bruno Mars. "Like Kanye West" was added to celebrate him becoming a billionaire.
After the George
Floyd movement started, some lyrics were changed to respond to the crisis, which Christian radio seems to be picking up on.
"Kanye will love it hitting #1," UNK^6 said. "Why? Because it will reinforce he's a billionaire every time people hear it!"
UNK^6 is congratulating West on winning four Billboard Music
Awards (#BBMAs)!
Available at Orchard https://orcd.co/billionkanye. Radio
stations can use iPluggers or AirPlay Access
to air it.