Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 16/10/2020

UNK^6's New Track About Kanye West Smashes 10 Million TikTok Views!

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UNK^6's new track, "Billionaire Like Kanye West," smashes 10 million views on TikTok after his DJ Symphony (RZA Wu-Tang Clan's Official DJ) interview, where his song was featured as "Guaranteed Fire!" This hot track is also picking up steam at radio debuting on 50 stations globally, including Christian radio according to iPluggers and AirPlay Access websites.

UNK^6 is joined by 10-time Grammy® winner, Joel Kibble (Take 6), singing the chorus on a track by multi-platinum producer Mantra (BeatsByMantra).
Billionaire Like Kanye West by UNK^6 Modern Touch Music/TheOrchard
"Iconic people often have art created about them," UNK^6 said. "In the 2000's era, there is a trend to write songs after famous people, including other musicians."

According to Billboard magazine, Taylor Swift charted her song, "Tim McGraw," at #40 on the Billboard Hot 100, and #6 on Hot Country. Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera hit #1 on the Hot 100 chart with "Moves Like Jagger." Charlie Puth featuring Meghan Trainor hit #21 on the Hot 100 chart with "Marvin Gaye." Billboard's Independent Album chart had Qveen Herby's "Busta Rhymes" at #37. Rapper Mac Miller peaked at #75 on the Hot 100 chart and at #47 on Billboard's U.S. Digital Song Sales chart about another 2020 Presidential candidate, "Donald Trump," .

UNK^6 said it was originally written as a bravado piece like Calloway sung, "I Want To Be Rich,"or "I Want To Be A Billionaire," by Travie McCoy featuring Bruno Mars. "Like Kanye West" was added to celebrate him becoming a billionaire.

After the George Floyd movement started, some lyrics were changed to respond to the crisis, which Christian radio seems to be picking up on.

"Kanye will love it hitting #1," UNK^6 said. "Why? Because it will reinforce he's a billionaire every time people hear it!"

UNK^6 is congratulating West on winning four Billboard Music Awards (#BBMAs)!
Available at Orchard https://orcd.co/billionkanye. Radio stations can use iPluggers or AirPlay Access to air it.






Most read news of the week
The Undefeated Music Companion Piece "I Can't Breathe/Music For The Movement" Set For Release October 16
John Legend Joins The 2020 Billboard Music Awards
Black Violin Releases Music Video For "Impossible Is Possible"
2020 CMT Music Awards Adds New Performers To All-Star Lineup
Shawn Mendes Documentary 'In Wonder' Coming To Netflix November 23, 2020
Penny And Sparrow Performing New Music For 'Live On The Internet' Livestream On 10/16
LA Alt-Pop Duo KidEyes Release Hopeful New Single "Don't Hold Back"
NF Features Fan On Poignant And Inspired "Chasing_(Demo)"
Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020: Full Winners List




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0209510 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0031492710113525 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how