Cailin Russo Debuts Animated Music Video For "High"

IMVU recently garnered attention for New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter Cailin Russo and IMVU, the world's largest avatar social platform and a top 5 grossing app in the App Store, announce the debut of the groundbreaking music video for Russo's new single "High" created inside the IMVU metaverse. Designed to empower people to express their true selves, IMVU is increasingly being used by artists, musicians, storytellers, creators, designers, and directors to digitally re-invent themselves and reach fans in a revolutionary new way.Given the impact of COVID-19 on production and live performances, this is Cailin's second production created using the IMVU platform after seeing the success of her Santa Fe music video. Like many artists turning to virtual worlds, Cailin explored IMVU with a goal of making the music video experience more immersive and interactive, resulting in a cutting-edge, original video for her new single, "HIGH." This time, she embraced the process of carefully curating the outfits, rooms, actions and dances featured in the visual production from IMVU's catalog of 50 million virtual items. The additional customization helped facilitate the creative process which she describes as "walking through a party on a constantly evolving trip, going through moments of self-awareness and lack of control until you finally just give in to what's happening around you." The song was written by Cailin and two friends, Micah Jasper and Jesse Thomas, with Jasper also serving as producer."I loved working with IMVU to create the High video! Their creativity and ability to bring any world to life compliments this song perfectly," said Cailin Russo. "Brainstorming the different scenes and different looks was such a fun experience."Starting her career as a model, Cailin has evolved into a successful musical artist garnering unanimous acclaim around the release of her "House With A Pool" EP. She has gone on to tour the US and UK, perform at Lollapalooza and the Reading and Leeds Festival and has teamed up with Chrissy Costanza on the League of Legends collaboration, "Phoenix." She is best known for her deeply personal lyrics, "grunge-dipped alternative pop" sound and use of technology to uniquely convey her vision."We're excited to see more musicians using IMVU to creatively and authentically express themselves and as an avenue to connect with their audience in a more meaningful way," said Daren Tsui, CEO of IMVU. "It's been amazing to see Cailin Russo's free-spirited talent come to life through IMVU and the original metaverse that she has imagined for "High" that challenges the boundaries of the platform."IMVU recently garnered attention for Spirit World, a first-of-its-kind free music festival featuring over 50 international artists - and their avatars - performing live on IMVU's Twitch channel. Spirit World brought together fans of all music genres for three days of music, community, and friendship in a stunning 3D virtual world.



