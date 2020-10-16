Post Malone Owns The Night With Nine Wins At The "2020 Billboard Music Awards"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Post Malone swept the "2020 Billboard Music
Awards" (BBMAs), winning a total of nine awards, including Top Artist and Top Male Artist - the most of the evening - bringing his total number of BBMA wins to 10.
Echoing the theme of "Music Unites All' throughout the night Malone said "music can bring everyone together, it's absolutely incredible." Airing tonight from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the BBMAs opened with an unforgettable performance by three-time host Kelly
Clarkson, who brought down the house with Whitney Houston's version of "Higher Love," joined by two-time BBMA nominees Pentatonix
and queen of percussion Sheila
E.
Khalid
followed Post Malone
for the most wins of the night with five, including Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Album, and Top R&B Song. Lil Nas X
and Billy Ray Cyrus
tied for the third most wins, with both artists recognized for their hit "Old Town Road
" in the Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Selling Song, and Top Rap Song categories. Billie Eilish
took home three awards including Top New Artist and Top Female Artist. Winners in the fan-voted categories were: BTS (Top Social Artist), Shawn Mendes
and Camila
Cabello's "Señorita" (Top Collaboration) and Harry Styles
(Billboard Chart Achievement Award).
Rapper and social activist Killer
Mike was honored with the inaugural Billboard Change Maker Award from the historic APEX (African American Panoramic Experience) Museum in Atlanta, GA. The award, which honors an artist or group that speaks truth to power through music, celebrity, and community and is active in their community and charitable with time, money, or influence to improve the lives of others, was presented by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. NBC and MRC teamed up to deposit $1M to Killer
Mike's recently established digital bank, Greenwood.
Cher made an appearance on the star-studded night to present Garth Brooks
with the elite ICON Award, followed by his incredible performance of multiple chart-topping hits that was nothing short of iconic.
The night was full of spectacular performances:
All the way from South Korea, K-Pop supergroup BTS gave an electrifying performance of "Dynamite," their first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100
Demi Lovato
gave a chills inducing world premiere performance of her timely and powerful new song "Commander in Chief"
Post Malone
delivered a soaring performance of his hits "Circles
" and "Tommy Lee" featuring Tyla Yahweh, showing everyone why he took home nine awards
Alicia Keys
made a long-awaited return to the BBMA stage for a dazzling perform of her latest single "Love Looks Better"
Brandy
made her BBMA performance debut and treated fans to her hit "Borderline
" along with her new single "No Tomorrow
" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and "Almost Doesn't Count
"
Bad Bunny
was joined by surprise guests Nesi and Ivy Queen
for "Yo Perreo Sola
" for his dynamic and exciting BBMA performance debut
In her first BBMA performance, Doja Cat
set the stage aflame with a dramatic medley of "Juicy," "Say So," and "Like That
"
EGOT-winner and multi-platinum singer-songwriter John Legend
gave an emotional performance of "Never Break"
Kane Brown, Khalid
and Swae Lee tore up the stage with an energetic performance of their hit "Be Like That
"
In a rare appearance, Sia delivered a powerful moment with her song "Courage to Change"
On the heels of one of his three wins, Luke Combs
gave a moving performance of "Better Together
"
Breakout artist SAINt JHN, in his television debut, performed his global smash hit "Roses
"
And in this year's Billboard throwback, iconic group En Vogue
closed the evening with an empowering performance of their huge hit "Free Your Mind," which first stormed the charts 30 years ago
In a tribute to legendary guitarist, musician, and songwriter Eddie Van Halen, the show featured a clip from the 2015 BBMAs when his son Wolfgang took the stage with him for a rare live tv performance. Presenters throughout the evening included Addison Rae, Cher, Garcelle Beauvais, Jane Lynch, Jay Ellis, Jharrel Jerome, Julia Michaels, LillySingh, Nicole
Richie, Spencer X, Taraji P. Henson, TwinsthenewTrend (Fred & Tim Williams), and tWitch.
See below for a complete list of winners:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist: Post Malone
Top New Artist: Billie Eilish
Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Harry Styles
Top Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish
Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone
Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone
Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo
Top Radio
Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers
Top Social Artist: BTS
Top Touring Artist: P!nk
Top R&B Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour: Khalid
Top Rap Artist:Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B
Top Rap Tour: Post Malone
Top Country Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour:George Strait
Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco
Top Rock Tour: Elton John
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist: Lauren
Daigle
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish
"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
"
Top Soundtrack: "Frozen II"
Top R&B Album: Khalid
"Free Spirit
"
Top Rap Album: Post Malone
"Hollywood's Bleeding
"
Top Country Album: Luke Combs
"What You See Is What You Get
"
Top Rock Album: Tool "Fear Inoculum
"
Top Latin Album: J Balvin
& Bad Bunny
"Oasis
"
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Marshmello
"Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set"
Top Christian Album: Kanye West
"Jesus is King"
Top Gospel Album: Kanye West
"Jesus is King"
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X
ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Old Town Road
"
Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X
ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Old Town Road
"
Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X
ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Old Town Road
"
Top Radio
Song: Jonas Brothers
"Sucker
"
Top Collaboration: Shawn Mendes
& Camila
Cabello "Señorita"
Top R&B Song: Khalid
"Talk"
Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X
ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Old Town Road
"
Top Country Song: Dan + Shay
with Justin Bieber
"10,000 Hours"
Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco
"Hey Look Ma, I Made It
"
Top Latin Song: Daddy Yankee
ft. Snow "Con Calma
"
Top Dance/Electronic Song: Ellie Goulding
x Diplo ft. Swae Lee "Close To Me
"
Top Christian Song: for KING & COUNTRY "God Only Knows
"
Top Gospel Song: Kanye West
"Follow God
"
"Billboard Music
Awards" nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data/Nielsen Music. The awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019, through March 14, 2020. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.
The "2020 Billboard Music
Awards" are sponsored by TikTok and Xfinity. The "2020 Billboard Music
Awards" are produced by dick clark productions. Amy Thurlow, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman, Linda
Gierahn, Kelly
Clarkson, and Robert Deaton are executive producers.