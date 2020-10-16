Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 16/10/2020

Ledisi Scores First No 1 Hit On The Billboard Adult R&B Songs Chart

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two decades into an award-winning career that includes a myriad of accolades, Ledisi has scored her first Number One hit on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart with 'Anything For You', the first single from her recently released new album, and first with BMG, The Wild Card.

The video for 'Anything For You' premiered earlier this spring followed by the album release on August 28 - a historic date when Martin Luther King, Jr. made his iconic I Had A Dream speech, Barack Obama won the Democratic Party's nomination for the presidency, and slavery was abolished in the UK.

The album was a labor of love with long-time collaborator, Rex Rideout. Ledisi has earned 12 Grammy nominations, three Soul Train Music awards, six NAACP Image award nominations and one NAACP Theater Award. In addition, she is a published author and actress, most recently co-starring as Patti LaBelle on BET's series American Soul.

Ledisi's next project is HBO's November event Between the World and Me, based on Ta-Nehisi Coates' Number One New York Times best-selling novel. This adaptation also includes appearances by Mahershala Ali, Oprah Winfrey and Angela Bassett, amongst other A-list actors.






