21 Savage's New Album "Savage Mode II" Tops The US Charts

Earlier this year at the 2020 Grammy Awards, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG songwriter, rapper 21 Savage's new album Savage Mode II, his third collaborative effort with producer Metro Boomin', has debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 (chart week dated October 17, 2020). Additionally, the album also debuts at Number One on both Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums and internationally, Number One on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart.The album's lead single 'Runnin' also goes to Number One On-Demand Streaming Songs, number two R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs and Rap Streaming Songs, number five Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs, number nine on the Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200, number 15 Rap Digital Song Sales, and number 19 R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales charts.Meanwhile, a second new single from the album, 'Mr. Right Now (ft. Drake)', follows close behind also making its debut this week at number two On-Demand Streaming Songs, number three R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs and Rap Streaming Songs, number six Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hop Rap Songs, number nine Rap Digital Song Sales, and number 10 on the Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200 charts.Earlier this year at the 2020 Grammy Awards, 21 Savage won the Grammy for Best Rap Song, 'A Lot (with J Cole)', from his Grammy nominated album I Am > I Was. Released in December 2018, the Platinum-certified album debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200.



