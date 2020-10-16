Ellie Goulding Releases "Slow Grenade" Syn Cole Remix, Out Now



Ellie, a UN Environment Ambassador, is known as a passionate advocate for environmental protection for our precious planet and champion of solutions to the climate crisis. She mixes this advocacy with her work to help end homelessness, supporting The Marylebone Project and fundraising for other nationwide charities working on the frontline of the homeless crisis. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar Ellie Goulding releases the incredible Syn Cole remix of "Slow Grenade," featuring multi platinum-selling singer/producer Lauv, out now on Polydor/Universal Music.The epic new remix sees Estonian DJ & producer Syn Cole put his own spin and the original and reminding listeners of the long nights on the dancefloor. Syn Cole puts the pairs catchy vocals front and centre whilst adding his thumping bass and euphoric production which take the song to new heights. Syn Cole is known for his remixes of some of the biggest songs this decade from the likes of Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus and Charlie Puth.'Slow Grenade' is taken from Ellie's recent #1 selling album Brightest Blue which was adored by fans and critics alike. Brightest Blue, included a number of recent releases alongside a plethora of new songs, with the album being set in two parts, Brightest Blue (executively produced by Ellie Goulding & Joe Kearns) and EG.0 respectively. Across the two halves Ellie enlisted a number of writers and producers to help create the finished product, including the likes of Tobias Jesso Jr., Starsmith, ILYA, serpentwithfeet, Patrick Wimberly (of Chairlift) and Jim Eliot amongst others.Explaining her reasoning behind the double album Ellie says "I'm fascinated by the mechanics of writing a big pop song, but it's something different from what's on Brightest Blue. EG.0 is a collection of songs that I've written as a somewhat of a character, where it's literally like my alter ego. I liked the idea of being able to play a really strong powerful woman, which wasn't the case on Brightest Blue." Though her voice is confident and passionate on Brightest Blue, it explores her insecurities - but EG.0 is pure bombast. "They really show my craft as a writer because it ain't easy writing those big American songs - and I've learned to be proud of that in a different way."Shortly after the release of her new album, Ellie Goulding gave fans an incredible exclusive live performance c titled "The Brightest Blue Experience". The show was a one-off exclusive pay-per-view presented by 'Live Now', recorded and livestreamed from London's iconic V&A (Victoria & Albert Museum) which saw Ellie perform tracks from her new album for the first time as well as some fan favourites.March 2020 marked the 10-year anniversary of Ellie's debut album " Lights " which charted at #1 in the UK and went on to sell over 1.4 million records globally. Ellie's incredible career to date has seen her celebrate two #1 albums, two BRIT Awards, sell over 15 million albums and 132 million singles, amass 24.1 billion streams worldwide and surpass 10 million subscribers on YouTube, amassing over 5 billion views globally. This week saw Ellie awarded with two BMI Awards for her recent releases 'Hate Me' and 'Close To Me'.Ellie, a UN Environment Ambassador, is known as a passionate advocate for environmental protection for our precious planet and champion of solutions to the climate crisis. She mixes this advocacy with her work to help end homelessness, supporting The Marylebone Project and fundraising for other nationwide charities working on the frontline of the homeless crisis.



