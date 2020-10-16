Stefflon Don Releases New Single "Can't Let You Go"





With musical influences pulled from the Caribbean and Africa, the artist's ascent has been stratospheric since being recognized by BBC's Sound of 2017. Since then, the multi-lingual, multi-cultural Stefflon Don was the first British female rapper ever to be featured in Rap Caviar and the XXL Freshman cover, won Best Female at the MOBO Awards and also Best New Artist at the NME Awards (where she appeared on the final cover of the print edition). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British rapper, singer and songwriter Stefflon Don releases her new single " Can't Let You Go " via Quality Control Music/Motown/Universal Music. This follows her long-awaited return to music with her recently released single "Move" which has already been streamed several million times and received critical praise from the likes of FADER, Complex, Clash and NME. Can't Let You Go " is Stefflon Don's latest single, inspired by the lust you feel for someone, even if they aren't right for you. It is the lingering feeling of not being able to get someone off your mind, so instead you reminisce about the nostalgic times you've had together.Stefflon Don said of her inspiration for the single, "For this track, I wanted to lean into my natural singing voice and also experiment with doing some of the melodies in Yoruba. The overall vibe of the track is underpinned by a sultry Afro Beats sound. I always love to fuse all of my cultural influences into my work, because I am very much inspired by different parts of the world". Can't Let You Go " is Stefflon Don's second release this year after "Move", her first new music in 2020. Released last month, "Move" was praised by Clash Magazine as a "confident dancehall-fueled roller that taps into carnival energy." "Move" followed the global knockout success of her first EP " Hurtin' Me ", with its title track earning 2.3 billion streams.Stefflon Don rose to widespread fame as her debut single "Hurtin Me (featuring French Montana)" earned a colossal 2.3 billion streams and 444 million views. To date, Stefflon Don can boast 5.78 billion streams. Her list of collaborators includes Future, Lil Kim, Skepta, Mariah Carey, Sean Paul, Skepta and Charli XCX.With musical influences pulled from the Caribbean and Africa, the artist's ascent has been stratospheric since being recognized by BBC's Sound of 2017. Since then, the multi-lingual, multi-cultural Stefflon Don was the first British female rapper ever to be featured in Rap Caviar and the XXL Freshman cover, won Best Female at the MOBO Awards and also Best New Artist at the NME Awards (where she appeared on the final cover of the print edition).



