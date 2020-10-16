Salem Ilese Releases Video For Breakout Hit "Mad At Disney"



Since its release, the track has accumulated over 58 million Spotify streams, earning

"Mad at Disney" has attracted the attention of Rolling Stone, The Los Angeles Times, Stereogum, and more.

The "Mad at Disney" music video was directed by Phillip Lopez (Lauv,





For New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the breakout success of her single "Mad at Disney," 21-year-old pop singer and songwriter Salem Ilese debuts an accompanying music video, available now via 10K Projects/Homemade Projects. Released in July, Salem's viral hit "Mad at Disney" discusses the young artist's disillusionment with Disney's obsession around creating unrelatable fairytale endings, and portraying women as people in need of rescue.Since its release, the track has accumulated over 58 million Spotify streams, earning Salem the cover spot on their Pop Rising playlist, securing her a place in their coveted Today's Top Hits playlist along with Apple Music's premier playlist Today's Hits."Mad at Disney" has attracted the attention of Rolling Stone, The Los Angeles Times, Stereogum, and more.The "Mad at Disney" music video was directed by Phillip Lopez (Lauv, Selena Gomez, Pussy Riot) and creative directed by Clare Gillen (King Princess). Salem on the video: "Filming the "Mad at Disney" music video was an exhilarating experience. I'm still not sure how we pulled it off in one day. The whole process was a very refreshing change from my usual day, which consists of writing songs in my bedroom. Thanks to everyone who made it possible for me to step out of my comfort zone!"For Salem Ilese, the success of "Mad at Disney" is just the beginning as she prepares to release her upcoming single "Coke & Mentos", due later this year.



