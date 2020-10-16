Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 16/10/2020

Lana Del Rey Releases New Track "Let Me Love You Like A Woman"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Lana Del Rey releases her new track "Let Me Love You Like a Woman." Written and produced by Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff, the song was recorded in Los Angeles at Conway Studios and in New York at Electric Lady Studios. The track is available now to stream and download on all partners. A homemade video shot and edited by Lana herself will follow the release at 5pm this evening.

'Let Me Love You Like A Woman' is the first track to be released following the success of Lana's critically acclaimed, Grammy nominated album Norman F**king Rockwell.






Most read news of the week
John Legend Joins The 2020 Billboard Music Awards
Black Violin Releases Music Video For "Impossible Is Possible"
2020 CMT Music Awards Adds New Performers To All-Star Lineup
Penny And Sparrow Performing New Music For 'Live On The Internet' Livestream On 10/16
LA Alt-Pop Duo KidEyes Release Hopeful New Single "Don't Hold Back"
Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020: Full Winners List
ABBA Releases "Happy New Year/ "Felicidad" On December 4, 2020
Melodic Metal Band Tension Rising Announces The Long-Awaited New Album "Penumbra"
Ann Arbor's Fallow Land Takes A Trip Through A Psychedelic Carwash In Their New Video




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0208120 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0024483203887939 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how