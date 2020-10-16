Lana Del Rey Releases New Track "Let Me Love You Like A Woman"





Today Lana Del Rey releases her new track "Let Me Love You Like a Woman." Written and produced by Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff, the song was recorded in Los Angeles at Conway Studios and in New York at Electric Lady Studios. The track is available now to stream and download on all partners. A homemade video shot and edited by Lana herself will follow the release at 5pm this evening.'Let Me Love You Like A Woman' is the first track to be released following the success of Lana's critically acclaimed, Grammy nominated album Norman F**king Rockwell.




