Benee Announces Debut Album "Hey u x" Out November 13th

From her hometown in Auckland, New Zealand, breakthrough popstar New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, New Zealand's platinum sensation BENEE announces her highly-anticipated debut album, Hey u x, is set for release on November 13th. The 13-track genre-bending album, which features collaborations from a slew of artists, including Lily Allen, Grimes, Flo Milli, Gus Dapperton, Mallrat, Kenny Beats, Bakar and Muroki.Hey u x includes BENEE's Platinum-Certified smash hit "Supalonley" feat. Gus Dapperton, which has amassed over 2.1 billion global streams to date, as well as her recently released pop bops, "Night Garden" feat. Kenny Beats and Bakar and "Snail." See the full album tracklist below. The album artwork was designed by Californian artist Terry Hoff.Of her upcoming debut album, BENEE says, "Soso stoked to announce this album release. It's an eclectic mix of songs I've been working on for some time now. Can't wait to share them!"Currently on her sold out headline tour across New Zealand, BENEE will be treating fans around the world to a very special livestream finale show from New Zealand's Spark Arena this Saturday, October 17th. This will be the world's first livestreamed show in front of a sold-out arena audience since concerts have returned in New Zealand. The show will be livestreamed and available to ticketholders on October 17th at 9:20pm NZDT, and a full replay of the show will then be available on October 17th for fans globally at 1:00pm PDT/4:00pm EDT. For complete livestream and ticket information visit www.beneemusic.com.Last week, BENEE announced the launch of Olive, her very own record label based in New Zealand. Her first signing is Muroki, a 19-year-old artist from Raglan, New Zealand, who is featured on Hey u x and accompanying her on tour this month. Behind the scenes, BENEE is reveling in building a team with a fresh approach to music. Plus, the breakout artist recently reached new heights with nominations at the MTV EMAs (PUSH Best New Artist Category), E! People's Choice Awards (The New Artist of 2020 Category) and New Zealand's Aotearoa Music Awards (Single of the Year, Best Solo Artist, Best Pop Artist).Hey u x TRACKLIST:"Happen To Me""Same Effect""Sheesh" feat. Grimes Supalonely " feat. Gus Dapperton"Snail""Plain" feat. Lily Allen & Flo Milli"Kool""A Little While""Night Garden" feat. Kenny Beats & Bakar All The Time " feat. Muroki"If I Get To Meet You""C U"From her hometown in Auckland, New Zealand, breakthrough popstar Stella Bennett, aka BENEE, remains unphased, unchanged and almost impervious to the cataclysmic success coming her way since releasing her debut EP, FIRE ON MARZZ, last summer. Already her tale is one of eye-watering statistics and achievements. Her story is international and expanding on the hour, across modern and traditional platforms. Her audience seems endless. BENEE, however, remains easygoing, centered and—most importantly—herself. It's just over six months since the release of her second EP of 2019, STELLA & STEVE, garnered knockout reviews. Breakthrough track " Supalonely " is a slice of upbeat and original pop—like its creator, a little exotic and cheerfully weird. The song hits like a ray of sunshine, jammed to the hilt with personality and punctuated by BENEE's verbal tics. BENEE's music runs the gamut of everything pop can be in 2020 and is filled with her quirks in the experimental indie sounds and the cartoon-ish sprawl of her lyrical imagery. Her fans have a naturally intimate connection with her deceptively easy-going pop and that thing she still loves to call her "BENEE-VISION."



