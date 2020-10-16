Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 16/10/2020

Aloe Blacc To Debut "All Love Everything" Video In Youtube Premiere Event

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Aloe Blacc will debut his new video for "All Love Everything" - the buoyant title track from his "beautiful, uplifting" (NPR Music) new album All Love Everything - as part of a YouTube Premiere event beginning at 2pm EST / 11am PST. KCRW radio host Anthony Valadez will host an introductory fan Q&A with Aloe followed by the official launch of the video.

The "All Love Everything" video captures a first-person perspective of intimate moments between Aloe and his wife as part of a celebration of the invincibility one can feel in the arms of their true love. Fans can tune in here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uviOmlNT1CA&feature=youtu.be

All Love Everything is a "beautiful, uplifting" (NPR Music) reaffirmation of everything that has driven Aloe Blacc's career: the platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer, and activist creates a heartfelt, artistic synthesis of family, activism and perseverance that celebrates the resilient power of love. From the devotional, gospel-steeped "I Do" to the uniquely empathetic and class-conscious folk pop of "Harvard," Aloe exhibits the songwriting acuity and vocal expressiveness that has made him a global star.
Order All Love Everything here: https://aloeblacc.lnk.to/allLoveEverything/pr

Check out a recent performance of the inspirational "Hold On Tight" on The Ellen Degeneres Show: https://www.ellentube.com/video/aloe-blacc-performs-moving-song-hold-on-tight.html

Praise For All Love Everything:
"A really beautiful, uplifting collection of songs." - NPR Music
"An incredibly strong back catalog of releases and music… He has built a loyal and far-reaching fanbase across the world." - The Source
"Aloe Blacc's new album 'All Love Everything' fits this moment of quarantine and Black Lives Matter." - KCRW
"Detailing his experiences and journey as a father… all sorts of sonic inspirations" - The Root
"Aloe Blacc writes soul-saving anthems for troubled times… mixes timeless soul with the problems of today." - Spin Magazine
"Reinforced with persuasive conviction and the projection of wisdom… Aloe's falsetto reaches a new level of natural elegance." - All Music






