RnB 16/10/2020

Rose Gold's New Single "Soon As You Get Home" Out Now Via Soulection Records

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Soulection Records shares its latest release: Rose Gold's "Soon As You Get Home." Produced by DJ Camper, "Soon As You Get Home" is a shimmery taste of the LA-by-way-of-Baltimore artist who's already made a name for herself working with TLC, Nipsey Hussle, Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, Teedra Moses, James Fauntleroy and more. The song puts Rose Gold's honeyed vocals on full display, accompanied by a dreamy harp and gentle production.

"'Soon As You Get Home' is about creating the perfect evening for the person you love,"Rose explains. "If they're hard-working or having a bad day, just making their home experience special. Basically, take care of your partner if your partner is taking care of you!"

Recently, Essence highlighted Rose's role in the contemporary jazz movement and described her as having "the cool of L.A. with the grit of Baltimore," while Soulbouncechronicles her journey to meet Terrance Martin, who was captivated by her incredible cover of Sade's "Smooth Operator" and her role in Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly.
This is just an early taste of an artist poised to be a generational talent.

Since 2011, Soulection has been a cornerstone of creativity for innovative musicians, crate-digging DJs, and open-minded fans from across the world. What began as an independent radio show has since blossomed into a global community of artists and audiences, united in a borderless, genre-bending, musical movement. Over the past nine years, their grassroots expansion is a model of what happens when one stays true to their roots in the constantly evolving digital age of music. From putting out independent releases with producers like Ta-ku, Sango, Dpat, and Atu on Bandcamp to being the first collective invited to play Coachella, Soulection's growth has been organic and fruitful.
