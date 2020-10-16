Rose Gold's New Single "Soon As You Get Home" Out Now Via Soulection Records





"'Soon As You Get Home' is about creating the perfect evening for the person you love,"Rose explains. "If they're hard-working or having a bad day, just making their home experience special. Basically, take care of your partner if your partner is taking care of you!"



Recently, Essence highlighted Rose's role in the contemporary jazz movement and described her as having "the cool of L.A. with the grit of Baltimore," while Soulbouncechronicles her journey to meet Terrance Martin, who was captivated by her incredible cover of Sade's "Smooth Operator" and her role in Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly.

This is just an early taste of an artist poised to be a generational talent.



Since 2011, Soulection has been a cornerstone of creativity for innovative musicians, crate-digging DJs, and open-minded fans from across the world. What began as an independent radio show has since blossomed into a global community of artists and audiences, united in a borderless, genre-bending, musical movement. Over the past nine years, their grassroots expansion is a model of what happens when one stays true to their roots in the constantly evolving digital age of music. From putting out independent releases with producers like Ta-ku, Sango, Dpat, and Atu on Bandcamp to being the first collective invited to play Coachella, Soulection's growth has been organic and fruitful.

https://soulection.com/

https://www.instagram.com/soulection/

https://twitter.com/Soulection

https://soundcloud.com/soulection

https://www.instagram.com/muvagoldblood/

https://twitter.com/muvagoldblood

