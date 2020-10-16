Grant Releases 'Vertigo' EP Today





With its propulsive energy and radiant chorus, GRANT's latest single, "Don't Recall Growing Old" is a moment of bittersweet reflection that deals with the fact idealizations of love and relationships may not mirror the actual outcome. Inspired by retro technology, the Zoë Que-directed video sees GRANT surrounded by CRT televisions broadcasting her own face as she sways between her feelings; scrutinizing and assembling herself.



Speaking about the song, GRANT reveals, "'Don't Recall Growing Old' is about breaking down the barriers you built up when you were young and idealistic, and had very high demands and expectations on love and what it should be. Honest love is for grown-ups. I didn't really think I'd get there, but here we are." Adding about the video, "We used a classic webcam, a little nod to MSN and being able to look and feel confident expressing yourself through a distance online.



Following on from the success of her full-length 2018 debut 'In Bloom', the 'Vertigo EP' further showcases GRANT's impeccable ability to craft nuanced pop songs. The EP explores the depth and kaleidoscopic nature of her introspective songwriting - 'Words' follows soaring ballad 'Don't Recall Growing Old' with its fluttering guitars and soulful tone, telling of her self-inflicted mistrust in her boyfriend's loving words. Detailing more about the anxieties within relationships, 'Hell Yes, I'm Betting On You' pays tribute to early UK garage and house music, whilst the EP's quirky title track 'Vertigo' explores the dizzying highs of infatuation through hazy art pop.



Since the arrival of her debut, GRANT has emerged as a undeniable force on the alternative pop scene, enchanting audiences with her spellbinding voice and storytelling. Layered with her nuanced meditations on mental health and self-love, the album earned GRANT a "Newcomer of the Year" nomination at the 2019 Swedish Grammy Awards - where she had previously delivered a show-stopping performance of her breakthrough single 'Waterline' - and quickly drew acclaim from some of the world's most respected critics.



Following the release of her debut album, GRANT embarked on a headline tour, supported pop star Tove Styrke on a run of Scandinavian tour dates, and took the stage at a number of major summer festivals. As her rise continued into the next year, she found herself named "Artist of The Future" by Swedish



Born Alma Caroline Cederlöf, GRANT grew up on a farm in the countryside outside Stockholm, spending much of her childhood among the horses, "singing and imagining the different possibilities of life."

National Radio P3, in addition to two nominations at the same Radio P3 Gold Awards plus international shows in London, Berlin etc.

Born Alma Caroline Cederlöf, GRANT grew up on a farm in the countryside outside Stockholm, spending much of her childhood among the horses, "singing and imagining the different possibilities of life."

After falling in love with performing upon joining an after-school music program at age nine, she studied jazz singing while attending music school full-time during her high-school years. Along with mastering the jazz phrasing that informs her music today, GRANT delved into pop music for the first time, having mostly grown up on artists from the UK '90s alternative music scene (PJ Harvey, Tricky, Massive Attack, Björk). Once she'd finished school, GRANT began blurring those genres by writing a song a day, soon trading her given name for a moniker inspired by Cary Grant ("I wanted a name that had some masculinity about it, since I'm a very tender, girly person," she explains).




