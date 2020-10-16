Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 16/10/2020

Grant Releases 'Vertigo' EP Today

Grant Releases 'Vertigo' EP Today
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Swedish alt-pop artist GRANT releases her brand new EP, 'Vertigo,' alongside a brand new music video for 'Don't Recall Growing Old.' Talking about the EP, GRANT reveals, "I've thought of happy love like a really good pop song - easy, instantly touching, revealing and after a while kind of repetitive - and this repetitiveness can either be comforting or irritating. This was my point of view before I dug into scrutinizing the different scenarios, feelings and bits and pieces that all together make up my relationship. In a way I let you follow my thought process making this EP, laying out the groundworks for what will be the album where I'm at the other side of thinking I've got the answers. I conclude the EP with declaring I don't know a thing."

With its propulsive energy and radiant chorus, GRANT's latest single, "Don't Recall Growing Old" is a moment of bittersweet reflection that deals with the fact idealizations of love and relationships may not mirror the actual outcome. Inspired by retro technology, the Zoë Que-directed video sees GRANT surrounded by CRT televisions broadcasting her own face as she sways between her feelings; scrutinizing and assembling herself.

Speaking about the song, GRANT reveals, "'Don't Recall Growing Old' is about breaking down the barriers you built up when you were young and idealistic, and had very high demands and expectations on love and what it should be. Honest love is for grown-ups. I didn't really think I'd get there, but here we are." Adding about the video, "We used a classic webcam, a little nod to MSN and being able to look and feel confident expressing yourself through a distance online.

Following on from the success of her full-length 2018 debut 'In Bloom', the 'Vertigo EP' further showcases GRANT's impeccable ability to craft nuanced pop songs. The EP explores the depth and kaleidoscopic nature of her introspective songwriting - 'Words' follows soaring ballad 'Don't Recall Growing Old' with its fluttering guitars and soulful tone, telling of her self-inflicted mistrust in her boyfriend's loving words. Detailing more about the anxieties within relationships, 'Hell Yes, I'm Betting On You' pays tribute to early UK garage and house music, whilst the EP's quirky title track 'Vertigo' explores the dizzying highs of infatuation through hazy art pop.

Since the arrival of her debut, GRANT has emerged as a undeniable force on the alternative pop scene, enchanting audiences with her spellbinding voice and storytelling. Layered with her nuanced meditations on mental health and self-love, the album earned GRANT a "Newcomer of the Year" nomination at the 2019 Swedish Grammy Awards - where she had previously delivered a show-stopping performance of her breakthrough single 'Waterline' - and quickly drew acclaim from some of the world's most respected critics.

Following the release of her debut album, GRANT embarked on a headline tour, supported pop star Tove Styrke on a run of Scandinavian tour dates, and took the stage at a number of major summer festivals. As her rise continued into the next year, she found herself named "Artist of The Future" by Swedish National Radio P3, in addition to two nominations at the same Radio P3 Gold Awards plus international shows in London, Berlin etc.

Born Alma Caroline Cederlöf, GRANT grew up on a farm in the countryside outside Stockholm, spending much of her childhood among the horses, "singing and imagining the different possibilities of life."
After falling in love with performing upon joining an after-school music program at age nine, she studied jazz singing while attending music school full-time during her high-school years. Along with mastering the jazz phrasing that informs her music today, GRANT delved into pop music for the first time, having mostly grown up on artists from the UK '90s alternative music scene (PJ Harvey, Tricky, Massive Attack, Björk). Once she'd finished school, GRANT began blurring those genres by writing a song a day, soon trading her given name for a moniker inspired by Cary Grant ("I wanted a name that had some masculinity about it, since I'm a very tender, girly person," she explains).






Most read news of the week
Black Violin Releases Music Video For "Impossible Is Possible"
Penny And Sparrow Performing New Music For 'Live On The Internet' Livestream On 10/16
LA Alt-Pop Duo KidEyes Release Hopeful New Single "Don't Hold Back"
Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020: Full Winners List
ABBA Releases "Happy New Year/ "Felicidad" On December 4, 2020
Melodic Metal Band Tension Rising Announces The Long-Awaited New Album "Penumbra"
Ann Arbor's Fallow Land Takes A Trip Through A Psychedelic Carwash In Their New Video
Ty Dolla $ign Announces Third Studio Album!
Pop Singer/Songwriter Natalie Dean From The Bay Area Releases: "Damaged Parts"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0209949 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0028960704803467 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how