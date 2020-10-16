Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 16/10/2020

Singer/Songwriter Larry Jay Gets 'Drunk On Dreams' In New Single
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country-pop singer-songwriter Larry Jay has released his new single, "Drunk On Dreams." His next, "Wow," features Team Blake member Caeland Gardner on vocals.

It's been said that country-pop singer-songwriter Larry Jay's songs are "Five chords and the truth." The New York native, now residing in California, injects that truth with hopeful lyrics and tasty melodies, to create his own brand of Award-winning Americana-tinged southern fried music.

A first runner-up in multiple songwriting contests, including the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Larry Jay says he started writing and performing music "To set my soul free." Jay has performed at the famed and historic Troubadour in Los Angeles, and he's shared the stage with Neil Young sideman and member of Crazy Horse, Sonny Mone.
"When I perform, it's just me and my guitar, and my rhythm tracks looper. I like to keep things intimate. While I've been told I sound like Keith Urban, I think I sound more like Neil Young. Either way, being told I'm a really great songwriter is the best compliment I could ever receive."

Larry Jay shows off his songwriting skills on his October 14th single release, "Drunk On Dreams." That will be followed up by a November 20th single release on MTS Records, "Wow," featuring Caeland Garner of Team Blake on The Voice.
You can hear Larry Jay weekly via Livestream on his Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3lh4AYD.

When he's not focusing on his performances and, of course, writing new songs, Larry volunteers with the local VA Hospitals and addiction recovery centers.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LQmkpR1sJUY3SUxqwEUyj?si=CAbyY_OdQxKg4c3S-HkLQA
IG: https://www.instagram.com/larryjay_music/
Twitter: @lwdc123
Website: https://www.larryjaymusic.com/






