Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 16/10/2020

Benediction Shares New Music Video "Iterations Of I"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today marks the release of "Scriptures," the 8th studio recording from death metal pioneers Benediction from Birmingham, UK. This is the first new album since 2008 (produced by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studio in England. To celebrate the release the band has dropped a new video for the opening track "Iterations Of I."

Darren Brookes gives some insights about the track:
"The last song Dave Ingram featured on in Benediction was 'I'. That was the last song on "Grind Bastard." The first song on 'Scriptures ' is this one, 'Iterations of I' and it's a continuation of that song and therefore was put first on the new album. I guess it's a bridge between the two eras of Benediction with Dave at the helm. Plus it's a cracker to open with, it's got all of Benediction`s trademark qualities in one song, from fast and brutal to slow and powerful."

The video was shot in an abandoned factory building in the outskirts of Sheffield, in the North of England. Directed by Dan Hart / Light Engine Films.






Most read news of the week
Black Violin Releases Music Video For "Impossible Is Possible"
Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020: Full Winners List
Penny And Sparrow Performing New Music For 'Live On The Internet' Livestream On 10/16
Ty Dolla $ign Announces Third Studio Album!
ABBA Releases "Happy New Year/ "Felicidad" On December 4, 2020
Melodic Metal Band Tension Rising Announces The Long-Awaited New Album "Penumbra"
Ann Arbor's Fallow Land Takes A Trip Through A Psychedelic Carwash In Their New Video
LA Alt-Pop Duo KidEyes Release Hopeful New Single "Don't Hold Back"
Pop Singer/Songwriter Natalie Dean From The Bay Area Releases: "Damaged Parts"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0196080 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022063255310059 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how