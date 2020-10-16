Benediction Shares New Music Video "Iterations Of I"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today marks the release of "Scriptures," the 8th studio recording from death metal pioneers Benediction from Birmingham, UK. This is the first new album since 2008 (produced by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studio in England. To celebrate the release the band has dropped a new video for the opening track "Iterations Of I."



Darren Brookes gives some insights about the track:

"The last song Dave Ingram featured on in Benediction was 'I'. That was the last song on "Grind Bastard." The first song on 'Scriptures ' is this one, 'Iterations of I' and it's a continuation of that song and therefore was put first on the new album. I guess it's a bridge between the two eras of Benediction with Dave at the helm. Plus it's a cracker to open with, it's got all of Benediction`s trademark qualities in one song, from fast and brutal to slow and powerful."



The video was shot in an abandoned factory building in the outskirts of Sheffield, in the North of England. Directed by Dan Hart / Light Engine Films.



